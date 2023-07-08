Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Ukraine “deserves to join NATO”. and advocated “immediately returning to the negotiating table” to put an end to the war unleashed by the Russian invasion of that country.

“On the 500th day of the Ukrainian people’s war in defense of the territorial integrity and independence of their country, we work for peace,” Erdogan told a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyin Istanbul, in the first visit of the kyiv leader to that country since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“Without a doubt, Ukraine deserves to enter NATO,” said the Turkish president, just four days before the summit that the Atlantic Alliance will hold in Vilnius (Lithuania).

I was glad to hear that the president said that Ukraine deserves to become a member of NATO

Erdogan recalled that his government is trying to mediate so that “a diplomatic solution” to the war conflict is achieved, he promised to “continue working” towards that objective and spoke in this context of “a just peace”, in which “there are no losers”.

“I want to immediately return to the negotiating table”, said.

Besides, promised that Türkiye will help rebuild Ukraine after the war: “Our successful construction campaign there will be the best”, he explained.

For his part, Zelensky thanked Erdogan for his support for his country’s aspiration to join NATO. “I was glad to hear that the president said that Ukraine deserves to become a member of NATO,” said the Ukrainian head of state.

Turkish President Erdogan (R) greets Ukrainian Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vahdettin mansion in Istanbul on July 7, 2023.

Erdogan plans to talk to Putin about the grain deal

In a press conference after the match, erdoğan He also claimed that he discussed the grain deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that he he will speak to Putin “by phone or next month, when he comes (to Turkey).”

the turkish president did not specify the date of that visitwhich would be the first made by the head of the Kremlin since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“We are working to prolong the agreement on grains. We want the extension of the agreement that will end on July 17. I believe that the parties (Moscow and kyiv) will act responsibly,” Erdogan said.

For his part, Zelensky declared that “everyone wants the continuation” of the grain agreement, and accused Moscow of blocking it.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L), welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R), before their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey.

Zelenski arrived late this afternoon in Turkey from Slovakia, as part of a tour of NATO partner countries to seek support. ahead of the Alliance summit to be held on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius, at which kyiv aspires to receive an invitation to join the military pact when the war ends.

The Ukrainian president explained that in the long meeting he had with Erdogan they spoke “of the security of the Black Sea region and of European security.” As also, about the Russian invasion of Crimea, the grain corridor, the Defense industry and the production of drones.

EFE