The meeting called by the Ministry of the Interior for this Thursday, to analyze the problem of violence generated by bullying in Colombian soccer in recent weeks, was carried out as a first exploration of the subject, even without major measures.

Sources consulted by EL TIEMPO assured that this first meeting was more political and formal than anything else and that it is a starting point for drawing up a road map to begin analyzing the measures that will be taken soon.

It was even the first time, for example, that the new Sports Minister, Astrid Rodríguez, and the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, met at a meeting: they did not know each other.

The newly appointed Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, had his first approach to the issue on Thursday. He was surprised that there were no representatives of the bars at the meeting.

“One cannot believe that what happens in a stadium is isolated from society. In the stadium, social tensions are expressed in some way. How to face violence in stadiums: first, a strong pedagogical exercise. It cannot be that as a society we cannot learn to live with the other who has a different shirt, a different passion or thinks differently from one. We have to eradicate that and not only in the stadium: it is eradicated in these microphones, in the aggressiveness in which we disqualify”, he said Velasco.

Photo: See also This is how the League goes: America continues to lead, positions and results Ministry of Interior

The minister also insisted that he does not agree, in principle, with the return of tights to the stadiums, as proposed by Dimayor. “I am a liberal humanist and it seems terrible to me to arrive at a stadium and have it practically treated as if it were a space of war. Ideally, we do not need them. But in order not to need them we need to build a policy so that we are calm enough and we don’t need them,” he explained.

Biometrics, one of the meeting points

On the identification mechanisms that for several years have been requested in the stadiums, Velasco expressed his opinion, with the exception that he recognized that he is just beginning to learn about this matter.

“There are technological mechanisms that manage to identify people who are obviously not going to watch football but to release their frustrations and they release them with violence. Other countries were able to do it, let’s see what worked for them”, he pointed.

The representatives of professional soccer insisted that it is impossible to replace the security provided by the Police in the stadiums by private entities. Along the same lines, a few days ago, Carlos González Puche, executive director of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players, spoke out, considering that private security, for example, does not have the power to stop people who commit excesses.

Fernando Jaramillo and Ramón Jesurún, at the meeting called by Mininterior. Photo: Ministry of Interior

On the issue of tougher penalties for fans who invade the field and cause acts of violence, the Interior Minister said: “I’m not a jailer, but I believe in police, corrective measures. A person who invades a field in the middle of the show trying to attack is not good for the show and has to have a sanction. You have to do a pedagogical exercise so that it doesn’t happen, but if it does, we have to act. It is a responsibility of the owners of football, of the teams, but also of the mayor, of the police, because that puts the lives of other people at risk.”

Government representatives announced to Dimayor that they had some studies on the social impact of the bars, which will be delivered in the coming days. The president of the professional branch, Fernando Jaramillo, was very receptive about this matter.

For its part, the Dimayor could convene an extraordinary assembly in the coming days to analyze the situation, especially what is related to the punishments for the clubs that support the bars, as discussed at the meeting last Monday, with penalties that include , even, removes points.

The issue is not so simple, taking into account that to apply this, a reform must be made of both the Disciplinary Code of the Colombian Football Federation and the regulations of the Dimayor championships, and that decision goes directly through the assemblies of both the FCF and professional football.

SPORTS

More sports news