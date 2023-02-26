🗣”The team tried everywhere, there were inattentions and that cost us. This is football and there will always be mistakes and successes. We must not detract from what Chivas did”.

Chima Ruiz | tigers 🐯 #LigaMX #tigers #Mexico pic.twitter.com/EhuMYhQm7F

— Raúl Orvananos (@RaulOrvananos) February 26, 2023