Chivas de Guadalajara gave the big surprise on matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX and defeated Tigres by a score of 1-2 at the Volcán. Veljko Paunovic’s team showed up with personality at the Estadio Universitario and had an almost perfect match. In this way, the UANL team lost its undefeated championship.
At the end of the game, Marco Antonio Ruiz, the felines’ coach, stated that the defeat against Rebaño Sagrado taught his squad a great lesson. After this setback, added to Toluca’s victory, Tigres fell to third place in the general table, while Guadalajara managed to climb to fourth place.
“The team generated, searched, we made variations, we put in people with an offensive profile. We took risks due to the same situation of going to look for a goal, I think the goal came late. That teaches us a great lesson and we have to move forward”
– ‘Chima’ Ruiz at a press conference
The Mexican strategist accepted that his team had neglected and that this cost him dearly in the course of the match. ‘Chima’ Ruiz affirmed that what Chivas de Guadalajara did on the pitch should not be detracted from.
Tigres will visit Necaxa next Friday, March 3 at the Victoria Stadium. The feline team will seek to leave behind the setback suffered against the rojiblancos and will focus on adding three points against one of the weakest squads in the championship.
André Pierre Gignac, Tigres’ all-time top scorer and their top scorer in Clausura 2023, is expected to have minutes against the Rayos, after recovering from the injury that has sidelined him from activity in recent weeks.
