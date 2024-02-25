Former President Donald Trump inflicted the most humiliating defeat on Nikki Haley in the Republican Party primaries this Saturday.by beating them with a difference of almost twenty points in their own home, in South Carolina where Haley was born, raised and served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

These results make the repetition of a duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump like the one experienced in the 2020 elections almost inevitable, although Haley has not yet thrown in the towel.

According to various media accounts, Trump won practically every county in the state except the two largest cities, the capital, Columbia, and coastal Charleston. Even in Bamberg County, Haley's hometown, the victory went to Trump.

These results give, with slight differences, 60% of the votes to Trump and 40% to Haley. According to South Carolina's electoral system, in this state 'winner takes all', that is, the 50 delegates that the state contributes to the Republican Convention that, starting July 15, will name the candidate who will officially face Democrat Joe Biden.

(Also read: Trump or Biden: who do Americans prefer as president, according to survey?)

Donald Trump at a rally after his victory in South Carolina.

Trump has already won the primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire, while Haley has not won in either; even in Nevada, where Trump did not appear, the box most marked by the voters was not his but that of those who preferred 'none of these candidates'.

As of this Saturday, Trump had 63 delegates to Haley's 17; With Saturday's victory, Trump can add 50 more to his tally.

It is true that this number of delegates is still very small compared to the 2,429 who will vote at the Republican Convention in June; It is on the so-called 'Super Tuesday' (next March 5) when the fate of more than 800 delegates in 16 states is decided, and that is why Haley had promised to arrive at least until that date.

(You can read: Will Donald Trump be able to pay the million-dollar fines that justice has imposed on him?)

US Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

However, not even she herself expected such an incontestable defeat, Although on Friday, at her last campaign rally, the atmosphere had a defeatist tone and she did not manage to gather even a thousand people.

On election day, Efe could see how Democratic voters rallied for Haley – actually hoping to stop Trump – taking advantage of the fact that the laws of this state allow people from other political parties to vote in the Republican primaries.

However, this mobilization does not seem to have weighed outside the big cities, and in the interior of South Carolina the white, conservative and evangelical vote – three majorities in this state – opted for the candidate who seems best embody your values.

Some media outlets, such as the Wall Street Journal – considered the voice of big business – are already reporting that “pressure is growing on Haley” to withdraw her candidacy given the overwhelming result of the South Carolina primary.

“This illustrates that he is now effectively the Republican presidential candidate. The speed of this result will probably increase the pressure on her to withdraw from the race,” David Darmofal, a political scientist at the University of South Carolina, told AFP.

(You may be interested in: 'A person with more experience, predictable': Putin says he prefers Biden over Trump)

The former businessman hopes to force his former ambassador to the UN to throw in the towel, as his other rivals did, to focus on Biden, his re-election candidate.

As experts say, Donald Trump's rapid victory in the South Carolina primary elections confirms more than ever the influence of the former US president on the Republican Party.

These are the five main conclusions of Saturday's contest.

1. Trump's lightning victory

A few seconds were enough for Trump to appear as the winner on all the major television networks in the country. The media announced the victory of the former president in the primaries of that state in the southeastern United States as soon as the polls closed.

“It happened a little sooner than we expected,” Trump joked in a speech.

(Also: How likely is it that the United States will be left without Trump or Biden for the elections?)

2. The duel with Biden

During his speech, Trump did not mention his rival of the night, Nikki Haley, 52. The former US ambassador to the UN is the only Republican still in the race to block his path to the White House.

On the contrary, the former tycoon, 77 years old, He said he was looking forward to his likely confrontation with Democratic President Joe Biden on November 5. “Joe (Biden), you're fired!” he said in Columbia, the capital of South Carolina.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden.

The president and candidate for re-election for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, also spoke out and He called on voters to support him at the polls in the November elections to defeat Republican Donald Trump, who he said “represents a threat to the future” of the country.

“America believes in defending our democracy, fighting for our personal freedoms, and building an economy that gives everyone a fair chance,” the Democrat said.

(Also: Nikki Haley: A change of course for the Republican Party in the post-Trump era?)

Every day we are reminded of the threat Trump represents to our future

He then called on Republicans, Democrats and independents “who share our commitment to our nation's fundamental values” to join them.

“Every day, we are reminded of the threat that Trump represents to our future as Americans grapple with the damage he left behind,” he said, noting that the Republican “boasts” about being responsible for repealing the law that allowed abortion. for 50 years in the country.

3. A defeat at home

This should have been an opportunity for Haley to relaunch her campaign, since this time the candidate was facing Trump in her homeland and on friendly ground.

Haley was also governor of South Carolina for six years. But Republican voters preferred Donald Trump in the race for the Republican nomination.

4. Victory after victory

The votes follow one another and the result is the same for Donald Trump, who won the first five Republican primaries. These elections aim to nominate the conservative candidate for the November presidential elections.

Despite his numerous judicial problems, for which he even risks going to jail, the former president won the vote of Republicans in Iowa, New Hampshire, the Virgin Islands, Nevada and now South Carolina.

With this round of victories he strengthens his control over the Republican Partywhich he never lost since he left the White House.

(Keep reading: Why does the US half reject a presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump?)

Former US President Donald Trump speaks after defeating former Governor Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary.

5. The primaries continue…

Haley, however, vowed after the results to stay in the race, because throwing in the towel would be “an easy way out.”

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run… I am a woman of my word. I am not going to give up this fight when the majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” he said this Saturday.

The next stage of the primaries will be held on Tuesday in Michigan. Republicans in Idaho and Missouri will vote on March 2 and those in North Dakota on March 4, but The most important date of the year in the political calendar is March 5, when the famous Super Tuesday is celebrated.

(In other topics: Trump compares his legal problems with the persecution of Alexei Navalni: this is what he said)

Nikky Haley followers.

That day, fifteen states, including Texas, California, Colorado and Virginia, will go to the polls simultaneously on a major election day.

According the surveys, Haley is not a favorite in any of those states. “Haley remains in the race because of the possibility of (Trump's) conviction, not because of his victory,” political scientist Julian Zelizer explains to AFP. “Their only hope for him is to hold out long enough for the judicial proceedings to undermine the candidacy (of

Trump)”, he considered.

In theory the primaries could last until July, but Trump's team foresees a victory no later than “March 19.”

Trump wants to project himself as soon as possible in his revenge against Biden, before being submerged by serial accusations that will force him to alternate rallies with the courts.

*With AFP and EFE