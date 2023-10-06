The opposition of Poland and Hungary to the European Union (EU) pact on migration and asylum prevented the approval of a final declaration on migration supported by all member states at the informal summit in Granada (southern Spain). and, in its place, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, published his own text on that topic.

However, the leaders of the twenty-seven member states did approve a joint declaration on the rest of the issues addressed. at the informal summit this Friday in the Andalusian city.

Apart from migration, not included in the Grenada Declaration approved by all heads of State and Government of the EU, This Friday the leaders of the Twenty-Seven addressed issues such as the expansion of the community club with the future entry of new Member States.

Meeting of the European Political Community in Granada, southern Spain.

The statement by the President of the European Council on migration states that this “is a European challenge that requires a European response”. “Irregular migration needs to be addressed immediately in a decisive manner. We will not allow smugglers to decide who enters the EU. We will continue to implement all our decisions effectively and quickly,” the text states.

It adds that a comprehensive approach to migration will be pursued that combines “increased external action, comprehensive partnerships with mutually beneficial countries of origin and transit.”addressing the root causes of migration, opportunities for legal migration or more effective protection of the EU’s external borders.”

It is also mentioned “resolutely combating organized crime, human trafficking and smuggling, the instrumentalization of migration as a hybrid threatincrease returns and internal aspects, respecting International Law, the values ​​and principles of the EU and the protection of fundamental rights.”

Plenary session of the summit of the European Political Community at the Congress Palace in Granada, southern Spain.

The immigration debate in Grenada took place after the countries of the European Union reached an agreement on the Crisis Regulation on Wednesday, the last piece of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum that the States had not yet agreed upon. This marks the end of the reform that the EU began to prepare four years ago.

To carry out this agreement between the Member States, the unanimity of all the countries was not necessary. Poland and Hungary voted against and in recent months have criticized the fact that decisions on migration between EU countries are made by a qualified majority and not by unanimity.

In fact, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized this Friday in Granada that the European Union has “raped” and “forced” Hungary and Poland to accept the recent agreements on the migration and asylum pact, since they were approved without their approval.

Viktor Orbán, president of Hungary. Photo: Attila Kisbenedek. AFP

After the agreement of the countries, it will be necessary to negotiate with the European Parliament, the co-legislator of the EU together with the Member States, to achieve a definitive agreement on the immigration legislative package so that it is adopted and can come into force.

The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, also stated that he is “strongly” opposed to the agreement closed this week in Brussels. for the distribution of migrants in times of crisis, which he considers to be a “dictum” of the European Commission and Germany.

In the press conference after the summit, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, pointed out that “in all European debates for many years” there are debates that are “ideological”, “hard” or “difficult”.but he stressed that his personal statement on migration has “broad support” among European capitals.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, defended that the EU wants regular migration and not for people to “risk their lives and lose their fortune or financial means.”” to get to the community club, but to use the “safe” paths to do so.

On Thursday, at a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Grenada, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Albania and the European Commission agreed on an eight-point plan to cooperate against irregular immigration and gangs that promote human trafficking, including the intention to “stop all vessels involved” in this illegal transportation of migrants.

Discussions on the accession of future members to the EU

In the Grenada Declaration, the heads of State and Government of the European Union assured this Friday that the member states of the community club and the candidate countries for accession must be prepared for a future enlargement of the EU.

“Facing the prospect of an even more enlarged Union, both the EU and future Member States must be prepared,” the twenty-seven leaders said in the declaration.

In this sense, they indicated that aspiring countries must “intensify their reform efforts, especially in the area of ​​the rule of law, in line with the merit-based nature of the accession process and with the assistance of the EU.”

Attendees at the informal meeting of European Union leaders.

“In parallel, the Union needs to lay the foundations and necessary internal reforms. We will set out our long-term ambitions and the ways to achieve them. We will address key issues related to our priorities and policies, as well as our ability to act. This will strengthen the EU and will improve European sovereignty,” they expressed.

The leaders said they had confirmed that the future of the candidate countries and their citizens lies “within the European Union.” They added that enlargement is “a geostrategic investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity”, as well as “a driver to improve the economic and social conditions of European citizens.”

Currently, the candidate countries to join the community club are Albania, North Macedonia, Moldova, Ukraine, Turkey, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia.

During the press conference after the summit, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed that the EU accession process is based on the merits made by the candidate countries, in reference to the progress and reforms to meet community club requirements.

He pointed out that there are no “shortcuts” or an “automated” accession to the EU, but stressed that the work for enlargement must be done by the candidates and also by the community club itself.

On the other hand, in the declaration the leaders indicated that “they will intensify the commitment with partners from all regions of the world to protect and enhance the rules-based international order with the United Nations at its corebring more justice to the multilateral system and avoid its further fragmentation.

“We will mobilize and develop our external action instruments. It is now more important than ever to cooperate to strengthen and diversify our supply chains, foster partnership, trade and investment agreements, promote sustainable development to meet our agreed targets towards net zero emissions and improve preparation for health emergencies,” they said.

*With EFE