Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve in Al Dhafra Region, which is supervised by the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee, concluded the 2020-2021 hunting season, which began early last November.

During its sixth season, the reserve witnessed a large turnout of falconers and traditional hunting enthusiasts, in the midst of precautionary and preventive measures, which were previously set in cooperation with the concerned authorities, to protect the health and safety of visitors and workers.

The reserve provides game (animals that are caught) from animals that are multiplied in private breeding centers and not wild animals, including bustards, rabbits, and antelopes (caught using saluki), and for game that is caught within a specified number that stops after it, In return, more of these animals are released after each season.

The reserve includes a traditional camp that contains tents, an Emirati food restaurant and public facilities, and is equipped to receive groups, families, individuals and tourists, and offers daily traditional hunting and overnight programs, for a small fee, in addition to educational programs to introduce the Emirati cultural heritage of traditional hunting.

The management of the reserve obliges its users to abide by the hunting law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi within the framework of sustainable hunting, and to adhere to the necessary conditions that have been adopted, in order to ensure the success of the hunting experience for all, and not to harm the reserve and the natural treasures it contains, and not to cause any disturbance or harm to wildlife or trees. Or plants.

Al-Marzoom Reserve embodies the march of the first falconer, the founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, through the programs that support the protection of the environment, the sustainability of hunting and the survival of game in the wild, as well as the preservation of the heritage of falconry as a moral heritage, and the encouragement and sport of falconry and hunting with falcons. Arab heritage.