Kalba (Union)

The activities of the theater directing workshop, organized by the Department of Culture to complement the program of the ninth edition of the “Theatrical Performance Elements” course, which is held annually to hone the capabilities of amateurs wishing to participate in the Short Plays Festival, concluded yesterday at the Cultural Center in Kalba.

The workshop, which was supervised by Emirati director Hassan Rajab, and in which more than twenty trainees participated, witnessed theoretical lectures and intensive practical exercises over ten days, covering various theatrical directing approaches.

Yesterday, preparations for 23 male and female directors from the Eastern Province and Sharjah began to participate in the ninth edition of the Short Play Festival, which will be held from 22 to 27 September.