Sharjah (WAM) The activities of the Scenography Workshop concluded yesterday evening at the Cultural Center in the city of Kalba, in its tenth edition of the “Theatrical Performance Elements” course, which is annually organized by the Theater Department of the Department of Culture. The play, before their participation in the Kalba Short Plays Festival, which will be organizing its tenth session from 22 to 27 September. Participants in the workshop displayed small decorative figures, made of materials including cardboard, tree branches, fabrics and leaves, and illuminated by small lighting devices.