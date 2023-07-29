The Emirates Heritage Club and the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee – Abu Dhabi concluded yesterday the activities of the “31” edition of the Samalia Summer Forum, which was launched on the third of July, with the participation of male and female students affiliated with the club’s centers, with the aim of benefiting from the school holiday to introduce young people to Emirati heritage and preserve National Identity.

Al-Samalia Island witnessed several heritage and cultural activities during the days of the forum, represented in camel and horse riding activities, heritage ship tours around the island, and folk games. And a special workshop on “Al Metrash”.

In the gymnasium on the island, several workshops for traditional crafts were held for the students of the women’s centers in the club, including the spindle, the talli, the sadu, the wicker, henna, herbs, folk games, drawing and coloring.

The activities of Al-Jazeera Al-Sanaa also included the “Majlis Literature” workshop, in which the students learned the etiquette of the councils, how to receive and welcome the guest, the etiquette of dialogue in the council, the etiquette of greeting and peace, and the correct ways to present fuala and Arabic coffee.

The club’s youth centers organized several activities within the framework of the forum’s activities, where the Al Ain Center organized a shooting activity at its headquarters, in addition to several external visits, including Al Jahili Park, Asharj Walk of Al Ain Municipality, Al Ain Palace Museum, and Al Murabaa Police Museum, while the Sweihan Center organized Aleppo workshops at its headquarters. The she-camel, the mount harness, the bird feeder, the palm tree workshop, and the falcons’ handle workshop.

The Al Samha Youth Center also organized workshops on marine heritage, camels, and Emirati sandbags, as well as recreational trips.

The women’s centers affiliated with the club organized a number of workshops throughout the days of the forum, where the Abu Dhabi Women’s Center held workshops for talli, wicker, sadoo, sadu on wood looms, wool spinning, seashells, embroidery, sewing, making medals, bracelets on cardboard, and making textiles. , coloring and drawing, and popular games, in addition to an awareness workshop on the importance of water in human life, a crafting workshop, a workshop on the bride’s wedding and the social club, and recreational trips.

In the Al Ain Women’s Center, handicraft workshops, a sheep workshop, coloring and puzzle workshops, and folk games were held. The students also visited Qasr Al Muwaiji and Qasr Al Ain.

While the Al-Samha Women’s Center at its headquarters presented a variety of traditional handicrafts, an origami workshop, candle making, flag-painting, a first shop, and a workshop for women’s adornment in the past. A competition for the most beautiful traditional costume and an Arab gold competition were held, and the students took an entertainment trip.

The Sweihan Women’s Center organized at its headquarters wicker workshops, henna, drawing, making bracelets and medals, and a special workshop on Emirati crafts.