The office of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, announced the end of the national volunteer campaign “With You Hand in Hand” after seven continuous days of efforts, cooperation and coordination between the concerned authorities to contribute to the direct and effective dealing with the effects of the weather conditions that affected the emirate at the end of last July.
His Excellency Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah at the Fujairah Exhibition Center, met the volunteers participating in the campaign, and conveyed to them the thanks and greetings of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
Al-Zahmi said that the participation of volunteers emphasizes the values of societal solidarity and national cohesion among members of society in the UAE, which contributes to strengthening the concept of volunteering and spreading authentic human values and their importance in building nations and advancing nations.
The volunteer teams and individuals who joined the campaign in Fujairah of different ages and nationalities from all regions of the country expressed their great happiness in helping families, removing damage, and contributing to the restoration of daily life.
