Abu Dhabi (WAM)

In the Hamra region, the activities of the joint military exercise between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, which were carried out by units of the ground forces and the Presidential Guard, in partnership with the US Marine Corps, were concluded. The exercise comes as part of a series of exercises programmed between the two countries to raise combat capabilities and readiness to carry out support operations and secure vital targets, coordinate air support operations, in addition to training on air evacuation operations from areas built by helicopters. The exercise aims to enhance joint military cooperation and exchange experiences between the two countries to reach the highest levels of professional military action in the implementation of joint operations.