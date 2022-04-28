Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Government Staff Chess Championship, in its tenth edition, was concluded at the level of the official bodies, institutions and departments of the Government of Sharjah, which was organized by the Sharjah Government Employees Club in cooperation with the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and under the supervision of the Sharjah Sports Council, with the participation of 47 players from 27 government agencies and institutions in Sharjah.

The closing ceremony and honoring of the winners witnessed Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, President of the Arab Federation and Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, and Hamid Ali Al Abbar, Vice President of the Sharjah Government Employees Club.

The results of the tournament until the last round resulted in four players being equal to the first place with 5 points, and after resorting to tie-breaking systems, the final results were as follows: The player Rashid Jibril from Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority achieved first place with five points from six rounds, after His victory in the last round over the leader Othman Ibrahim Salem from the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, who came second with the same balance of points and away from the first place by a difference of grandfather, and came third Abdul Aziz Al Yafei from the General Command of Sharjah Police with 5 points, and came in fourth place Abdullah Murad Issa From Sharjah Media City, 5 points also, while the player Khalifa Ali Al Ketbi from the General Directorate of Civil Defense came in fifth place.

The tournament’s organizing committee also awarded a prize for the best player in the tournament, and it went to Alia Gharib, player of the Sharjah Girls’ Chess and Culture Club.