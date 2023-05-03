Representatives from nearly 40 countries conclude their consultations at the Petersburg Climate Dialogue in Berlin on Wednesday. Today’s meeting begins with internal conversations. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to deliver a speech after that. Every year since 2010, the Petersburg Climate Dialogue has brought together a select group of countries to prepare for the World Climate Conference at the end of the year.

The dialogue is named after the venue of the first conference in Bonn, although the event is now being held in Berlin. The next global climate conference will be held in November in the UAE.