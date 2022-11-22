The Ministry of Defense concluded the activities of the annual joint military dialogue between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, headed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Eng.
At the beginning of the dialogue activities, His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Al Mazrouei delivered a speech in which he expressed the wishes of the Ministry of Defense in the United Arab Emirates for success in the activities of the joint military dialogue.
During the two-day dialogue, the topics on the agenda that contribute to strengthening the joint UAE-US military cooperation process were discussed. The various working groups and committees discussed a wide number of defense areas of common interest, anti-terrorism files, and maritime security.
At the conclusion of the activities of the joint military dialogue, the two sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral defense relations, and the importance of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.
