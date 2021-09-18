Dubai (Al-Ittihad) discussed the events Cyber ​​Security and Innovation Conference Which concluded in Dubai ways to develop, expand and improve information infrastructure, with the participation of a delegation from the Cyber ​​Security Council, heads of several companies and government officials. Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government’s Cyber ​​Security Council, stressed that the UAE is among the most important countries in the world in attracting digital investments and hosting international companies concerned with security and data centers, given the legislation and digital infrastructure for which it is currently famous.

He pointed out that this structure enjoys reliability in light of the global challenges facing data from hackers worldwide, which have increased strongly during the “Covid-19” pandemic. He said that the UAE’s investments over many years in the telecommunications and information technology sector amount to several billion dollars annually, while the country seeks to promote a safe and reliable digital environment in light of technological development and the increasing cyber threats accompanying it, including the threats of electronic piracy activists and cybercrime groups. The organization that represents a threat to the national security of the country.

He added that the UAE has laws and strategies built according to the highest international standards, most notably the National Cyber ​​Security Strategy, which aims to create a safe and solid cyber environment that helps enable state institutions, companies and individuals to achieve their digital ambitions and to develop and grow in a completely secure digital environment.

He explained that hackers worldwide have multiplied the size of their attacks hundreds of times during the “Covid-19” pandemic, and targeted countries and governments for the purposes of obtaining funds, sabotage or intelligence purposes and to steal scientific patents and patient information, and other purposes, but in return the UAE was able As a result of coordination and cooperation between all government agencies and international companies, it has been able to confront this torrential stream of attacks and continues to work closely to anticipate and deal with them proactively.

The head of cyber security for the UAE government stressed that the state has kept pace with the changes taking place globally in terms of protecting privacy, protecting the state from electronic crimes and people who may pose a threat through the information network or an information technology means. The UAE is also working to enhance digital security for members of society, citizens and residents Through many laws that have contributed to enhancing the quality of digital life for all. The events concluded with the awarding of prizes to the most influential figures in the cybersecurity environment in the country. Hala Al Hashimi, Chief Information Officer at Sharjah National Oil Corporation, won the award for the best cybersecurity training program of the year, and Sultan Al Owais, Chief of Digital Affairs at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, won the Cybersecurity Champion Award for 2021. Fatima Al-Malki, Head of Information Security at the e-Government Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, won the Woman of the Year award in the field of cyber security, and Adel Al Hosani, Head of Information Security at Dubai Customs, won the Cyber ​​Personality of the Year award. Sharjah Airport Authority won the Best Electronic Awareness Plan of the Year award, Hessa Al Matrooshi, Director of Information Security in Ajman Free Zone, won the Best Cyber ​​Infrastructure Award, InfoBlocks won the Best Enterprise Security Solution of the Year award, and Huawei CEO received the Cybersecurity CEO of the Year award. Liu Jiaoui, and the Cybersecurity Director of the Year award was won by Dr. Ahmed Al Ketbi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. He also won the award for the best electronic bank of the year, Ram Sony from Mashreq Bank, and Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti won the award for the person of the year in the field of cybersecurity.