The Dubai Government Workshop concluded the activities of the summer camp, “Learn a craft that will benefit you tomorrow”, which it organized recently, and targeted participants from the age groups of 15-20 years, to enhance their understanding of vehicles and their maintenance. The camp focused on teaching participants the basics of cars, and highlighting the importance of regular maintenance to maintain their safety and optimal performance.

The camp hosted car maintenance specialists, to provide detailed explanations on how to check and maintain cars. The training sessions combined the interactive and practical methodologies, and provided the participants with a platform to learn, hone their skills, and gain practical experience, especially in the field of checking engines and filters, and learning about different types of oils and the importance of changing them regularly to maintain engine performance.

The camp also included a detailed explanation of tire systems and the importance of choosing the appropriate tire for different conditions.