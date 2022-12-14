The Organizing Committee for the 51st Union Day Celebrations of the UAE announced the successful conclusion of the celebrations of this national occasion, which included stunning performances that were made available to all audiences from 3 to 11 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The celebrations also included distinctive stories about inspiring pioneers across generations through performances with unique technologies, and a rich and influential narration style about the present and aspirations of the state, inspired by the ancient culture.

The show highlighted the nation’s journey since the establishment of the federation in 1971, giving audiences a glimpse of the promising future that brings together everyone who considers the UAE their home.

Seven Emirati astronauts participated in the show, who made significant contributions in various fields, including Noura Al Mansouri in marine sciences, Habiba Al Marashi in the field of environment, Abdullah Al Kaabi in the agricultural sector, Fatima Al Hamli in space sciences, Kholoud Al Mazrouei in the transport sector, and Maryam Al Mazrouei in the field of Solar energy, and Saeed Nassib Al Mansouri in the education sector.

The celebrations included a military parade that included 1,000 recruits from the armed forces, as well as the participation of 1,000 children in a march that reflected nostalgia for the past.

The show concluded in the presence of more than 200 performers of the traditional Al-Ayala art, which embodies the rich Emirati heritage and symbolizes unity and cohesion.

Preparations for the 51st Union Day show began last June and took about 6 months. More than 6,900 people from more than 100 nationalities, including engineers, creators and technicians from all over the world, contributed to the success of this wonderful celebration, while more than 459 were made. Made specifically for display by local artisans.

It is scheduled that the Organizing Committee for the 51st Union Day celebrations will transfer most of these models to local institutions and various locations across the UAE for reuse, while the committee will also start planting 10,000 mangrove seedlings that were part of the festive display.

The organizing committee also announced that all proceeds from tickets to the show, which was held over 9 consecutive days, will go to offset the carbon footprint of the show.

This year, four poets weaved 11 new poems that honored the achievements of the UAE and its inspiring stories. One of the poems was the official song for this year entitled “Darna”. The song can be downloaded, along with other songs for the 51st Union Day, from the “Apple Music” and “Anghami” applications. Spotify and Deezer, while the full recording of the official show of the 51st Union Day celebrations is available on the @OfficialUAEND YouTube channel.