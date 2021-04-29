Ajman (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court of Ajman, witnessed the closing ceremony of the Ajman Award for the Holy Quran in its fourteenth session 2020, which was held the night before last at the Ajman Saray Hotel. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Salem Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, Tariq Abdullah Al Awadi, Deputy Director General of the Hamid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, Hussain Mohammed Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Hamid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Center for the Service of the Noble Qur’an, the honorable sheikhs, the center’s partners and the award-winning students. The ceremony began with the national peace and fragrant verses from the Holy Quran. Then His Excellency the sponsor of the ceremony delivered a speech in which he reviewed the initiatives and efforts of the Hamid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Center for the Service of the Holy Qur’an, thanks to the great support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate .

In his speech, Tariq Abdullah Al-Awadi extended his thanks and gratitude to the sponsor and founder of the award, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, for his generous support, interest and patronage of the Book of God Almighty. He praised the constant attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation for all activities, activities and competitions of the award since its inception 14 years ago, which had an impact on the great successes and achievements it has achieved during previous years. .

For his part, Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Salem Al-Nuaimi said that the support, care and support of our wise leadership, and its keenness to honor the keepers of the Noble Qur’an and those working in its service, has the greatest impact on motivating everyone to continue on this blessed path. His Excellency, the patron of the ceremony, honored the partners of the Hamid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Center for the service of the Noble Qur’an and the distinguished entities serving the Book of God Almighty and the award winners.