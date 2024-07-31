Crunchyroll announced that this fall the animated film The Concierge will arrive in Italian cinemas. Based on the work of Tsuchika Nishimurathe feature film will be distributed in Italy exclusively next September 23rd thanks to a special event created in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

We leave you now with a trailer for the film, below which you can find more information thanks to the press release issued by the company. Enjoy!

The Concierge: The Anime Arrives in Italy, Release Date Announced

Crunchyroll will distribute the film for a one-day event in September.

The wait is almost over for an anime film where humans and animals are equally important! Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release The Concierge, one of the latest feature films from PRODUCTION IG, for a one-day event scheduled for September 11 in theaters in North America. The film will also be released on September 23 in Italy, September 24 in Germany, September 26 in Australia, and September 27 in Spain. Stay tuned for more ticket sales news as they become available in the future.

The Concierge It is an adaptation of The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Storeby Tsuchika Nishimura. The story is about Akino, a novice concierge who works in a shop with a peculiar clientele: animals, of which extinct species are treated with particular care.

Directed by Yoshimi Itazu (Welcome to the Ballroom) for PRODUCTION IG The cast of The Concierge includes Natsumi Kawaida (Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater) as Akino, Takeo Otsuka (Oshi no Ko) as Elulu and Kenhiro Tsuda (JUJUTSU KAISEN) as Woolly. The film premiered at the Annecy Film Festival in June 2023, and was released in Japan in October 2023.

This is the plot of the film:

Akino is a concierge-in-training at Hokkyoku Department Store, a very peculiar shopping mall that caters exclusively to animals. Under the watchful eye of the floor manager and the experienced concierges, Akino strives to fulfill the wishes of her customers who have a myriad of needs and concerns, in an effort to become a true concierge.