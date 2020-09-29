The conch, one of the gems created by the churning of the ocean, is considered a symbol of victory, prosperity, happiness, splendor, peace, fame and fame and mother Lakshmi. It has been dedicated to Lord Vishnu, hence conch sound is considered mandatory in the worship of Lakshmi-Vishnu. According to Vishnu Purana, mother Lakshmi is the daughter of the king of the sea and Shankh is her half-brother. Conch shell is considered a symbol of sound, that’s why we use conch sound at the beginning and end of war.

Counting the signs of loss by spitting the money, these signs will tell about your fate

Religious belief is that all enemies are destroyed by the conch shell. That is why mangalkari conch has been included in religious rituals and yajna purposes since the beginning of time. It is said that in the morning and when the rays of the sun disappear in the evening, the conch sound not only cleanses the surrounding environment, but also increases the virtue by destroying sins. It is believed that as far as the sound of the conch goes, germs are destroyed there. In many ways, conch is also a great auspicious remedy to cure many diseases, which has been used as an Ayurvedic medicine in our country since ancient times. The environment is purified by filling water in the conch and keeping it in the Devasthan and sprinkling it in the house. In the house where the conch sound is made, there is no suffering and the calamities are overcome.

Goddess Lakshmi gets angry due to doing this work in the evening, there is loss of money

By the way, conch is prohibited in Shiva worship. Actually, Shiva ji killed Shankhchud for locality. Due to this, the water of the conch is said to be prohibited in the worship of Shiva. But on all the deities except Shiva, water can be offered from the conch. There are basically three types of conch on the basis of experiment – Vamavarti, Dakshivarti and Madhyavarti, and different significance of these three is described in the scriptures. Sri Krishna had Panchajanya, Yudhishthira had Anant Vijay, Arjuna had Devadatta, Bhima had Pundak, Nakula had Sugosh and Sahadeva had Mahi Pushpak conch, which had different powers. The importance of the conch is doubled in Purushottam month, the beloved month of Vishnu. It is also said that after death of conch shell, Vishnu attains supreme position in the world.