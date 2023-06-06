Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 11:51



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Abarán City Council has put out to tender the tender for the concession of the bullring. The objective is to allow the private use of the arena to organize at least three bullfighting events a year, one of which being mandatory is the bullfight that is held every year on September 27.

The duration of the concession of the bullring, which is municipal property, is four years, with the possibility of being extended for another four more. The bidding base fee is 6,995 euros per year, and it is possible for companies interested in the award to improve this amount upwards.

The term for the presentation of offers ends on July 17 and these must be formalized in sealed envelopes in the general register of the City Council. Bids will be opened in a session of the Contracting Committee on the fifth business day following the closing of the submission period, at 1:00 p.m. From 1989 to 2022, the company Toros Sureste SA, which manages the Murcia bullring, had been governing the bullfighting destinations of the La Era arena.