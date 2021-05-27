The organizing company of Las Noches del Malecón, the series of concerts and performances held in Murcia, announced this Thursday the postponement of all appointments scheduled for this weekend. Thus, the concerts of Xoel López, Ladilla Rusa, La Pegatina, Rock en Familia and Ignatius Farray will be held on other dates to “avoid having to cancel the shows,” as explained by the organization.

The company argues this decision in the current limitation of the capacity “to 500 people, including work personnel and users. The current situation forces us to be governed by limitations that are updated on a weekly basis, so this decision only affects the week we are in. ” In addition, they point out that the rest of the concerts scheduled as of June 2 “can be carried out without problems during the coming weeks if the epidemiological situation allows it.”

Thus, they consider that «the only drawback that forces us to make this decision is the current limitation of the capacity to 500 people, including work staff and users. As we do not consider it fair for anyone to return a part of the tickets until the allowed capacity is reached, we prefer to postpone the show completely. You are practically 4000 people who are affected by this change and it gives us deep sadness, but we do not consider it fair that some of them can enjoy it and others not ».

The new dates for these shows are set on the following days: Rock en Familia on June 5, Xoel López on June 28, Ladilla Rusa on July 12, Ignatius Farray on July 19 and La Pegatina on July 26.

On the other hand, from the organization of the event they criticize that the public is allowed to attend sporting events with a capacity of more than 5,000 people, a figure that “multiplies by ten the capacity that we are allowed to cultural events this week, that they consider mass events ».

«We do not find logic that currently outdoor cultural activities in establishments other than auditoriums and theaters have the same consideration as mass events of any kind, part of the Agreement published in the BORM of June 19, 2020 is still in force, without update to the current situation and still maintaining part of the restrictions set then, “they point out.