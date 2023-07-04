The concerted teachers and teachers may reduce their working hours between 25% and 50% from the age of 63 – provided they have contributed the required years – and collect the full salary. The measure, which is already applied in the Region, will be maintained by virtue of the renewal of the agreements that regulate the operation of concerted education in the Region, with the participation of the employers Union of Teaching Cooperatives Region of Murcia (Ucoerm) , Spanish Federation of Teaching Religious (Fere) and Spanish Confederation of Teaching Centers (Cece), and the unions UGT, CC OO and the Federation of Independent Teaching Unions (Fsie).

The relief program is completed with the hiring of another teacher who covers the percentage of reduced hours. In the case of the tenured professor, he receives his full salary and the Ministry of Education takes care of the difference. The teacher who joins part-time to start preparing the relief does receive according to her dedication. The ultimate goal of the relief program is to rejuvenate the aging teaching staff, affected by the years of crisis cuts.

Public teachers and teachers enjoy another early retirement model, although in their case they cannot opt ​​for partial. Civil servant teachers have the possibility of requesting voluntary retirement when they reach the age of 60, without in many cases implying a reduction in the pension they will receive. The system allows them to retire voluntarily from the time they reach 60 years of age, provided they have recognized 30 years of service. To receive the maximum pension, they must have contributed for 35 years. For each less year of service, a reduction coefficient is applied. Under these conditions, there are many teachers and professors who have made the decision to retire early.

The objective of the relief plan is to rejuvenate the squad, aged after the years of crisis

The renewal agreements reached yesterday between the employers, the unions and the Ministry of Education contemplate other issues, such as the conditions to maintain the employment of the teaching staff of subsidized centers, the payment of extraordinary seniority pay to those teachers who fulfill a minimum of 25 years in the same center, the remuneration homologation of the teaching staff of concerted education with that of the public one, the remuneration complement corresponding to the managerial positions of the private subsidized schools of the Region of Murcia and the maintenance of the conditions of the Participation of subsidized teaching staff in teacher training programs and actions. Most of these measures are already in force, but after yesterday’s meeting they have been renewed.

The conventions and agreements were unanimously approved by the Concerted Teaching Sector Table and will be in force from September 1, 2023 to the 2028/2029 academic year. In the Region there are 127 concerted centers that employ 6,000 teachers and in which 100,000 students study.