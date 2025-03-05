The known as garbage rate will mean the “economic lace” for many concerted centers throughout Spain. This tax, which in most cases You will start paying in 2025varies according to the ordinance of each City Council. But its origin is not municipal, but ministerial.

Specifically, state law 7/2022, on contaminated waste and soils, forced the municipalities of more than 5,000 inhabitants to launch the ordinance that will regulate it before April of this year. In this context, the concerted schools are at the crossroads that, by law, they cannot impact their students the rate as a private. There is also the aggravating thing that educational concerts have been updated almost two decades. As this newspaper published in a report several weeks ago, the amount, in the most extreme cases, is around or exceed the 30,000 euros a year. The problem, as some of those affected to this newspaper indicated, is that not all the square meters of a school are dining room. The centers usually have large courtyards, which will make the rate in centers of the Madrid community reach the top of 20,000 euros easily.

Given this situation, Catholic schools, as ABC has learned, has taken measures to protect the affected educational centers. They have presented judicial challenges Against the Ordinance of the City of Madrid, and several entities holding schools They have filed their own demands considering that the norm does not conform to law.

This organization will continue to resort those municipal ordinances that do not take into account the special circumstances of the Catholics concerted centers. It also urges the affected colleges to individually challenge the liquidations they receivesince a favorable resolution against municipal ordinances would not automatically extend its effects to those who have not submitted an appeal.









In addition, to support schools in this process, Catholic schools have commissioned a Municipal Taxation Office The elaboration of a legal report with claim options and administrative resources models.