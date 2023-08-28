The concert of the group “Beasts” in St. Petersburg was postponed four days before the performance

The Russian rock band “Zveri” postponed the concert in St. Petersburg four days before the performance. Related publication appeared in the musical community on the VKontakte social network.

“We are forced to announce the postponement of the concert of the Zveri group, which was supposed to take place on September 1 at the Gazprom Arena stadium, to a new date – December 15,” the message says. The reasons for the transfer are unknown.

Earlier it became known that State Duma deputy Mikhail Romanov turned to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov with a request to conduct an audit of the activities of the Nebo Records concert agency, which organizes the performances of the Zveri group. The reason for the request was the appeal to Romanov of representatives of the parental and pedagogical community. Through social networks, parents and teachers demanded to protect children from the influence of the music of the “Beasts”.