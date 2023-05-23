The concert of the Russian rock band Zveri, which is scheduled in Samara, will take place despite the information about the brawl involving the leader of the team Roma Zver (Roman Bilyk). This was announced on Tuesday, May 23, by the press service of the Vladimir Vysotsky Sports Palace.

“We have no information about the cancellation of the concert. Everything must go according to plan. Nothing has changed at the moment,” he said. “RIA News” in the press office.

Earlier that day, footage of a brawl appeared on the Web during the rest of Roma the Beast in the Samara bar 8bit. The video shows a man resembling a musician being led out of a bar by three men.

According to eyewitnesses, the band’s frontman allegedly arrived there in a state of intoxication and started a skirmish with visitors to the establishment. The bar administrators called security, after which he was taken away.

The director of the team, Alexander Ostrovsky, in turn, denied the information about the fight. In the comments RT he explained that drunk people began to be rude to the artist after he refused to be photographed with them. At the same time, the musician did not fight with a visitor to a bar in Samara: “everyone calmly went home, and no one was hurt,” Ostrovsky said.

The police did not comment on the incident.

At the same time, bar manager Denis Drozdov, in a conversation with “Newspaper.ru“Indicated that he was not offended by Roma the Beast because of the brawl, as he considers the musician to be a “normal rock and roll player.” He also drew attention to the fact that there was no significant damage after the incident.

According to the group’s website, the concert in Samara will take place tonight at the sports and concert complex “Vladimir Vysotsky Sports Palace”. A ticket costs from 350 to 6 thousand rubles. There are currently no vacancies on the site.