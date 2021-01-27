A moment from the Flaming Lips concert in Oklahoma City on January 22. FLAMING LIPS / WARNER MUSIC / via REUTERS

Only a personality as psychedelic as Wayne Coyne (Oklahoma, USA, 60 years old) could have achieved it. The singer of the rock band Flaming Lips has been doing the following number in his shows for almost two decades: he enters a giant bubble and throws himself into the public, which rolls the contraption around the room. The inability to perform concerts due to the measures against the pandemic gave Coyne the opportunity to take his madness to another dimension. What if the audience is also stuck in a giant bubble?

This is how the show was born Space bubble (Space bubble), with two concerts in his city, Oklahoma City. The group was solving problems on the fly. It would be a hundred balls with capacity each for three people living together. The band, of course, would also be inside the big balloons. Each bubble would be equipped with the following: a loudspeaker to listen to the concert well, a bottle of water, a battery-operated fan and a towel.

What if I feel like peeing? At a signal, a member of the organization would come and escort the spectators, with their masks, to the bathroom. How long can three people be in that ball before the oxygen runs out? One hour and ten minutes. The recitals were held without mishaps and resulted in a party where classics of the band such as Do You Realize? and topics from his new job, American Head, which was published in January 2020 and whose tour was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Never have psychedelic songs sounded in such a psychedelic venue. “It is a strange and restricted concert, but also an adventure for everyone. We’ve been able to enjoy live music again, ”Coyne told Rolling Stone, who even came up with a shocking ending: people were rushing out the door; once there, he would unzip and go home. What is not at all clear is that this formula is viable for live music living with the virus: too cumbersome and expensive.