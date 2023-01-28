Fans of the Mexican band RBD gathered on January 19, when the musical group’s performance dates in Mexico City were announced. Mario Guzmán (EFE)

From New York to Mexico City via Rio de Janeiro: RBD has sold out in less than 24 hours all the tickets it had put up for sale this Thursday. There are more than 34 dates in which the group has made sold out. The band, which was born from a Mexican soap opera for teenagers, disbanded 15 years ago, but time has not affected the interest of its followers, who seem willing to put on their school tie again. Under the name of “I am a Rebelde”, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckerman and Christian Chávez return to the stage. Alfonso only Poncho Herrera has refused to be part of the show, due to his work commitments.

The Mexican group had been heating up the expectation for weeks: the five members had removed their profile picture from their social networks to put the band’s black logo, they had shared images of the meetings with the title “together we are magic and total love” . When tickets went on sale this Thursday, fans who want to hear again Just stay quiet live they had to fight again with Ticketmaster, the ticket distributor, which has starred in some of the latest scandals for its irregularities.

The sale was so fast that the band has announced new dates this Friday: another two in Mexico City —which will make a total of four—, another in Monterrey, a fourth in Los Angeles and another two in São Paulo. The tour will begin in August in El Paso, in the US, and will close at the Foro Sol in the Mexican capital, on December 3. “How is this assimilated after 15 years? sold out in 24 hours throughout the tour. Thank you for carrying us in your heart all these years, for waiting for us, for not forgetting us, for growing together, for being willing and eager to meet us after taking different paths”, wrote Dulce María, who played Roberta, one of the most popular characters. .

RBD was born as the adaptation of the Argentine series Rebel way, which also resulted in his own music group Erreway. The Mexican version quickly became popular inside and outside the country. Its protagonists became teenage stars in 2004, when they also released their first album Rebelde, which was followed by another five, the last in 2009. In total, they sold more than 15 million records worldwide, and grossed more than 72 million. million dollars in their tours, with which they visited more than 23 countries.

The rebellious phenomenon seemed to have no end until its members showed wear and tear and wanted to start their solo careers. All of them —except Poncho Herrera— released small solo songs that were far removed from the big spotlights of RBD, although they continue to maintain their celebrity status, with millions of followers on their social networks.

Herrera, who dedicated himself entirely to acting, has participated in major productions such as The Dance of the 41 either Sense8in addition to several national ones such as the perfect dictatorship either Hurray Mexico!, the last of Luis Estrada. The actor who played Miguel has been the only one of the six who has chosen to leave behind his stage of Rebel. Highly questioned for not participating in this reunion tour, the actor assured that he would be working: “I am happy to have been part of such a successful project and I am grateful. I am simply happy with the projects I have at the moment and I believe that one thing does not conflict with the other because, in the end, my past is what makes me the person I am at this moment”. The interpreter had to silence controversies such as that he asked for 10 million dollars to participate in the tour, a figure that the tour producer also denied.

The current age of the RBD members is far from school uniforms —the youngest, Christopher Uckermann, is 36— but they will have to go back to the time when they asked their parents for permission to sing “and I’m rebellious when I don’t follow others , and I’m a rebel when I love you to the point of rage”, thousands of people will be waiting for them.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country