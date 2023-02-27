In a speech that had the planet in expectation, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday the suspension of his participation in the ‘New Start’ (or Start III) Treaty on nuclear disarmament.

The decision was announced on February 21, the date on which the speech to the nation was scheduled for the anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, and raising questions about what may come for the conflict in this 2023 that is just starting.

Signed in 2010 with the United States, This is the last remaining nuclear control agreement between the two great atomic superpowers. The text guidelines limit their arsenals to 1,550 deployed warheads, 30% less than those established by the previous treaty, from 2002. In addition, it provides for visits and inspections of the nuclear arsenals between both powers.

However, the announcement has its practical limits, according to European diplomatic sources: “Russia in August suspended US inspections at its nuclear bases as provided for in the agreement, in theory in protest because the United States was making it difficult to accept Russian inspections at the his”.

The truth is that these sources in Brussels downplay the importance of the announcement because in practice the agreement was not being respected. European diplomacy believes that it is more of a coup, one more, by Putin to generate fear in Europe.

In his speech, Putin accused the West of “stirring up” the conflict in Ukraine.

“That treaty prevents us from carrying out full inspections and our repeated requests to inspect one facility or another are not answered or are rejected for formal reasons. So we can’t really inspect what the other party is doing,” the Russian leader said.

Moscow is not withdrawing, Putin explained. And it will return, said its foreign minister Sergei Lavrov a few hours later if the United States also does its part. Washington denies that it has refused Russian inspections. Putin also asked Rosatom (the agency in charge of atomic energy) to prepare to carry out atomic weapons tests if the United States does them first.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of Norway said Russia must “review its position” because “more nuclear weapons and fewer arms controls make the world a more dangerous place.” European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that “Russia’s announcement is further proof that Moscow is only destroying the security system that was built at the end of the Cold War.” And it is that in the middle of the war in Ukraine, at the gates of the European Union, it generates fears and doubts about what can come next.

For analysts in the United States, the suspension of the New Start is putting aside the two formal ties to curb nuclear proliferation that exist between Washington and Moscow. Especially after the conflict broke out and fears of the use of a nuclear weapon have been stirred.

“Although the threat of Putin has always been there, it is very dangerous and worrying to have ended that agreement (…). For Putin, it is time to reinforce his speech and seek internal support to send a strong message. He (Putin) has to give the image that he is willing to use his weapons, ”Muni Jensen, a political analyst and partner at Globals Dentons Advisors, explained to EL TIEMPO.

The suspension of the New Start is to set aside the two formal ties to curb nuclear proliferation that exist between Washington and Moscow.

ammunition as vaccines

But now the West is in the middle of a race to keep arming the Ukrainians, especially ammunition that is running out as fast as the conflict escalates.

According to NATO, Russia fires more than 20,000 artillery shells every day in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Army can only keep up with additional contributions from Europe and the United States. That amount is practically what the European military industry produces today.

Borrell called on governments to search their arsenals and send as quickly as possible, “within weeks”, all the ammunition they can to kyiv. These are mainly 155-millimeter caliber ammunition, the standard for NATO countries that Ukraine is increasingly using. Without hundreds of thousands of shells every week Ukraine will not be able to stop the Russians.

Borrell’s words show the urgency of the coming weeks, but in the medium and long term there is not so much ammunition in European arsenals, so the European Commission is looking for a practical way to boost the production of this type of ammunition.

Ukraine needs ammunition to deal with Russian attacks. Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Ukraine has, considers European diplomacy, enough artillery pieces but not enough ammunition to make them work without stopping. So what Borrell is asking is that governments start sending to kyiv what they keep in their arsenals to refill them later.

In the short term there is no other solution, but in the medium and long term the idea on the table, to which the European foreign ministers gave their first political approval this Monday, would be to use the same model that was used to produce billions of doses. of vaccines against covid-19.

Thus, copying the model that served for vaccines, the European Commission intends to use European funds to order millions of artillery shells from the military industry. The larger scale of joint purchasing would give the industry the guarantee that everything they produce would be purchased.

The political decision seems to have been taken at the highest level after the foreign ministers validated the idea. The president of the European Commission, Úrsula Von der Leyen, said last week that the European Union had to “give the defense industry the possibility of investing in new production lines to be faster and to increase the amount that it can produce. ”.

The European Commission is working to have a provisional proposal before the meeting of defense ministers on March 7 and so that the formal one is on the table of the leaders at the ordinary European summit at the end of March.

a year of help

In this context of urgency for more ammunition, and fearing an escalation, the German “Kiel Institute for The World Economy” calculates that since the outbreak of the war until the end of last January, the United States has committed 73.1 billion euros of financial aid, humanitarian and military for Ukraine. European aid would reach 54,900 million euros. Most of it is military aid. From the first weeks of the war Ukraine began to receive arms, fuel and ammunition.

At first, light weapons and protective material for soldiers such as helmets and bulletproof vests arrived, but over the weeks the help leveled up to see the first anti-tank grenade launchers arrive. Then artillery pieces began to be sent and finally the heavy tanks will arrive. Ukraine is now asking for combat planes but the urgency is in the artillery and its ammunition.

In the long list of military material received by Kiev from Otpan member countries and from some of its international partners such as Japan, New Zealand or Australia, there are armored personnel carriers, anti-tank grenade launchers, personal weapons, artillery pieces of 155 mm, millions of ammunition units for these weapons, night vision technology, reconnaissance drones, millions of liters of fuel for military vehicles and hundreds of thousands of field rations to feed the soldiers.

Ukraine has also received short and medium range anti-aircraft weapons to try to stop Russian aircraft and missiles, the use of commercial European satellites to obtain images of Russian troop movements, specialized sniper rifles, and satellite communication devices. For now, Ukraine expects German Leopard 2, British Chllaneger and American Abrams heavy tanks to arrive in the coming weeks.

