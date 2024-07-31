The Chivas They started their activity in the Leagues Cup with a bitter taste, as they fell on penalties to San Jose Earthquakes and left their qualification to the next round in suspense, since now they have to win Los Angeles Galaxy this weekend.
Amid the pressure in Guadalajara to beat the American team, Fernando Gago One more concern is added and it fully involves Chicharitowho has been the Argentine’s starting striker in the Liga MXbut now he is more doubtful than ever and not only because of his footballing level.
It is worth remembering that Javier Hernandez He did not have any minutes against San José and this caused the starter to be Ricardo Marinwho took all the criticism after 45 minutes to forget, so they already resented the loss of the top scorer of the Mexican team.
The problem of Chicharito Hernandez He is physical and is in cotton wool before the match against LA Galaxysince according to the report from the United States, he has discomfort in his right leg that has him in doubt and training separately.
This was revealed by journalist Álex Ramírez, who reported that Javier has a bandage on his right thigh and that he only joined the rest of his teammates in training until the final part of it.
“Javier Hernández has a special bandage on his right thigh. He did most of his work separately from the team and in the final stages he joined,” the commentator said, so he is unlikely to be part of the starting team in the Leagues Cup.
Chivas will be measured against the Galaxy next Sunday, August 4th at the Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will start at 8:30 p.m. and everything points to that Chicharito will not be available for this engagement.
The type of injury and how long he could be out are unknown at this time, but the Mexican did not even make it to the bench for the game against San Jose.
