Stadiums without a spectator in the Premier League like here at Old Trafford, the legendary venue of the Manchester United club (February 2, 2021). (PHIL NOBLE / POOL)

French football officials may be worried. The call for tenders launched by the Professional Football League (LFP) to broadcast Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 was declared unsuccessful. No offer reached the minimum price fixed by the League on the prizes put into play. The greatest vagueness reigns on the TV rights while the matches must take place in empty stadiums due to the health crisis and the Covid-19. Direction England, Spain and Italy to see what are the fears of clubs and football authorities in foreign championships.

In England, income uncertainties

One figure clearly shows the difficulties of Premier League clubs, that of investment in transfers last month: 80 million euros this year, against 260 in January last year. Less madness on the part of managers because less money in the coffers and more uncertainty about income. We are talking about the championship that generates the most money in the world. English football is sold everywhere: more than 3 billion euros in television rights, of which a little less than half abroad. But the Premier League was interrupted last March, resulting in a repayment of 374 million euros to broadcasters. This season, no interruption but empty stadiums and every weekend it is 113 million euros lost, for lack of tickets sold. It is therefore without counting all the merchandising, the sales of shirts, scarves, etc … These are also sponsors who encounter difficulties and therefore who stagger their payments, which represents less cash for the clubs.

The difficulties are even greater for less prestigious clubs. The big teams benefit from advantages that distort the situation. Arsenal and Tottenham, 2 London teams, have both benefited from a loan of over 330 million euros from the Bank of England. A special Covid reduced rate loan which is reserved for large companies. So Burnley, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and many more are not eligible. Sports fairness takes a hit. Moreover, even if that will not be enough to fill the coffers, a study carried out by the universities of Kent and Oxford has just been released and shows that the supporters of the poorest clubs are the most united. At Crystal Palace or Norwich, we support each other and we help each other a lot more than at Chelsea or Manchester City.

In Spain, club finances are in the red

Last season was without a doubt the most complicated after a long period of growth marked by the uninterrupted progression of TV rights. The 20 La Liga clubs have seen their turnover fall by around 4% and several of them have recorded significant losses: 8 million euros for Valencia CF, 21 for Athletic de Bilbao, but it is especially Barça which is drowning in debt. The Catalan club owe more than 1 billion euros and in the short term, they must repay 730 million euros! A complicated situation for the Blaugrana, while its great rival, Real Madrid, managed to limit the breakage last season and ended the year with a profit: 313,000 euros, a feat given the context.

This season the forecast is not good. According to the Spanish site specializing in sports finance, Palco23, the most significant impact of Covid-19 will be felt this season, with sponsorship contracts which will be revised downwards and club leaders who are forced to renegotiate payments with suppliers and players. The latter have already agreed to lower their salaries last season. Club coffers are currently empty and financial losses are expected to increase this year. But let’s end on a positive note: La Liga President Javier Tebas announced Monday February 1 a possible return of the public to the stadiums in April or May. In Spain, stadium ticketing accounts for around 20% of club income.

In Italy, the A series suffers from empty stadiums

As in France, TV rights are essential. Private negotiations between Lega, the equivalent of the League in France, and three operators: Sky, Dazn and Discovery begin on Friday, February 5. What is at stake are the broadcast rights for the Serie A championship for the period 2021-2024. We do not know the amounts of the offers offered, they are kept secret for the moment but these rights could well depend on the future of Italian clubs lacking new money. Last June, at the end of the previous season, the Serie A teams’ deficit totaled 800 million euros, including 590 million for Juventus, Inter, Milan and Roma. The capital club with the biggest hole with 204 million euros. Generous TV rights would therefore be welcome, but given the economic situation, nothing is less certain.

As everywhere in Europe, the pandemic does not improve anything indeed. To give you an idea of ​​the financial situation of Italian football, the shortfall in 2020 amounted according to Panorama magazine, to 600 million euros, of which 360 million euros only because of empty stadiums. It is not ready to stop since the meetings will still take place without an audience at least until June. Last October, due to the already bleak situation and outlook, the clubs wrote unsuccessfully to the government for help. The pandemic is not the only cause since according to a report for the period 2009-2019, Italian clubs have lost a total of nearly 3.5 billion euros. Without the foreign investors who put their hands in their pockets, many could have gone out of business.

