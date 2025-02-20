The concern and unpopularity of most Trump’s measures mark surveys on their first month in office

The Americans are having feelings found on the first month of Donald Trump’s second term. This Thursday, different surveys on the President’s approval index have been published in his first 30 days in the position, which already point out the unpopularity of many of the signed executive orders, as well as the concern for the aspirations to expand his power.

The survey carried out by the Washington Post and Ipsos It shows that 57% of respondents believe that Trump has exceeded their authority since he assumed the position, while that of Reuters-Psos points out that 71% of Americans believe that the rich have too much influence on the White House.

The survey conducted By SSRS for the CNNpoints out that 47% of respondents support Trump’s management to date 47% and 52% suspend it. Even so, the popularity index remains greater than the one he had at any time in his first mandate. After the incessant torrent of executive orders, the dismantling of the administration and the deployment of an ultraconservative campaign that puts the migrants and the LGTBIQ+collective, 75% consider that Trump is exercising the presidency as they expected. This question asked to answer without taking into account whether or not the Republican actions were approved.

In this same CNN survey, 35% of Latinos and 30% of blacks responded that Trump is managing the presidency in a way they did not expect. The proportion is much lower among whites, of 20%. Among those who responded that the Republican is not doing what they expected, 29% of Latinos see it as something negative, for 24% of blacks and 16% of whites.

The survey of Washington Post He states that 43% support what the president has done during his first month in office, while 48% opposes. The hard fear campaign that Trump has deployed against migrants, with the authorization of raids in schools and churches and deportations to Guantanamo, has 50% approval and only 48% of negative judgments. On the other hand, the way Trump has approached the economy and the federal government has 45% and 44% approval, while 53% and 54% censorship, respectively.

Musk and Doge worry

The cuts that the billionaire Elon Musk is leading at the head of the Doge Working Group – although it still does not be clear if he directs the group, because in a judicial document the White House assured that he was not the administrator – they are one of the main concerns of The citizens. In the Reuters survey, 58% declared that they worried that Musk’s intervention could delay federal programs such as social security retirement payments and students aid. Only 29% said they were not worried.

Musk’s approval index in the survey of the Washington Post It is also reduced. 34% said that it approves the way the billionaire is carrying out its work, 49% disapproves and 14% are not sure. The Americans reject by a margin of two to one that Musk closes federal agencies that he considers unnecessary, and the majority (63%) is concerned that the Doge is accessing confidential personal data of individuals.

Similarly, 62% of those surveyed by Reuters reject that the president has the right to fire any federal employee who does not agree with him, compared to 23% who said he agreed. The massive suspensions of federal workers and some layoffs executed by the Trump administration constitute actions of doubtful legality, since officials have a series of guarantees and cannot be dismissed so easily.

In fact, the actions of the Trump administration have triggered a tsunami of judicial resources and blockages, while unions and lawyer groups warn that the president has no authority to do many of the things that have been proposed. While 57% of respondents for the Washington Post They believe that Trump is getting over, 40% do consider that they have the power to act as it is doing. Some of the executive orders that Trump has signed, such as revoking the right to citizens to be born in US territory, go against the same Constitution.

Although Doge actions generate concern, 59% of respondents by Reuters do agree with the objective of reducing the size of the federal government. Within this percentage, approximately one third of the Democrats, most independents and almost all Republicans are included. Approximately one in five Democrats and almost all Republicans support the trimming of American aid to foreign countries. In the survey of Washington Post, 37% believe they are cutting superfluous expenses, facing 34% who believe they are closing necessary programs. 26% are not sure.

The world’s alliance in the world with the US president, as well as the approach of the billionaires of great technological to the White House, are also generating misgivings. According to the Reuters survey, 69% of Americans believe that the rich are earning money thanks to their connections with the new administration. Even among those who say identify with the Maga Movement (Make America Great Again, and that represents one of the most radical wings within Trumpism), 44% think that the richest are benefiting from their contacts with the White House.

The economy is still a priority

The CNN survey highlights that 55% of citizens of the United States believe that Trump has not paid enough attention to the most important problems in the country. 62% believe they have not worked enough to reduce the price of products. Even 47% of Republicans believe that Trump is not sufficiently stopping inflation.

Trump activates an absolute presidency

In the survey of Washington Post, 26% describe the economic situation of the country today as “positive”, compared to 73% that qualifies it as “negative.” 76% see excessive the price of gasoline and energy, while 92% think the same as the price of food.