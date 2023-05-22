We have been sold and bought a narrative of hate and resentment that weighs us down. Well-being is located in the collective imagination as a mission proper to the State, a ‘conditio sine qua non’ that is not the case, well-being has to do with an attitude of composing and improving, of aspiring, caring, projecting, carrying out… personally and in the first sphere of social contact, which is the family.

The idea of ​​improvement has been equated to the receipt of economic support. It is the music of the piper. Inevitably a route to the precipice.

Think with me about your ancestorsDuring this time, the majority of our generation has improved the conditions of their own well-being, health, education, housing, food and, let us agree, our conditions are different from those of grandparents and parents. We have improved well-being without liquid support arriving.

We had the courage to want to go further, we overcame circumstances, many of our parents did not finish primary school but they did not stop encouraging us to study, there was a logical reasoning that impelled us to overcome the family experience lived. Transform the environment, get the community to improve services and organization.

Work and study, a pairing towards progress, a source of pride and struggle for our elders, is at risk. We have to walk the path again, refound our reasons for being as a society.

A few days ago at the Rally “tinkering” of ‘razer’ vehicles, in the town of San Vicente, municipality of Ensenada, Baja California, several people died, a lawsuit between rival gangs said the authorities, the normality that it is so and not otherwise is terrible, that the authority explain and justify violence is sad.

We have the army in the streets to take care of security, how can we talk about the well-being on the part of the government that misrules if the army and the national guard are not doing the task that, according to the regulations, constitution, laws, regulations corresponds to them? ?

We, you, me, the citizenry, have to think and rethink the concept of well-being and stop being hostages to a narrative that one day and another also affects harmony among Mexicans. They break the sense of belonging, Mexico little by little it becomes an arena of conflicts. Threats and offenses against the judiciary represented by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation they do not leave in doubt the purpose that the holder of the executive power boldly pursues.

Destroy the institutions and transcend their mandate. He has dedicated himself to misrepresenting the role of the armed forces. He wants them as allies, silent accomplices of a destructive government. There is no possible well-being there. No reason to be.

Postscript. – Agricultural producers, corn and wheat prices await answers, keep waiting. The government is biased in announcing the purchase of corn without saying how much.

Postscript 2.- Please! Let’s not live as if nothing happened.

