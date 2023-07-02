Minister retorts Lula’s sentence about Venezuela; said that it is undemocratic to endorse “the will of the dictator on duty”

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes said that the concept of democracy “it’s not relative”, as defended by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Friday (30.jun.2023) when dealing with Venezuela.

In Publication On Twitter this Sunday (July 2, 2023), Gilmar Mendes declared that democracy overcame totalitarian regimes in the 20th century and that it cannot “be conceived as an empty formula, able to accept any content”.

“A political regime in which, for example, the Chief Executive uses military power to subjugate Congress and the Judiciary (and to guarantee the physical elimination of citizens who dare to denounce dictatorial abuses) is not democratic.”, declared the minister of the STF.

Without citing Venezuela, he said that voters do not choose between government and opposition, but referendum “the will of the dictator on duty”. He said that, “after much blood spilled”, Brazil adopted a democratic political model based on values ​​and principles that cannot be relativized.

“The 1988 Constitution requires us not to be tolerant with those who preach its destruction; and also demands that the memory of those who died fighting for today’s democracy not be glorified“, he said.

Lula’s statement was given in an interview with Rádio Gaúchawhen the Chief Executive was asked why part of the left defends the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

“Venezuela has more elections than Brazil”, declared the president. “The concept of democracy is relative to you and me. I like democracy, because the democracy that made me reach the Presidency of the Republic for the 3rd time“, he said.

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, 60, commands an autocratic regime without guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

Watch (53s):

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on the “illegitimate appointment” the National Electoral Council for an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023).

Lula was criticized for statements made during Maduro’s visit to Brazil, at the end of May, to participate in a meeting of South American presidents. The Brazilian Chief Executive said, for example, that there is a “narrative” created against Venezuela and declared that it is impossible not to have minimum of democracy in the country.

On the radio, Lula said he was in favor of democracy. “I like democracy and I exercise it to the fullest“, he said. “I think the whole world knows that PT governance is an example of exercising democracy. Never before in the history of Brazil did the people participate so much in the elaboration of things as they are participating now“, continued.

“There will be elections this year in Venezuela (…). Whoever wants to defeat Maduro in the next elections, defeat him and assume power. We’ll go check it out. If there is no honest election, we talk”, he concluded.