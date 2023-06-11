Of Anna Fregonara

L'moderate and short-term physical activity can improve concentration at all ages. Just walk or jog for 20 minutes, as emerges from the scientific literature, to enjoy the benefits up to an hour after exercise. There Muscle contraction during movement releases molecules called myokines, says Gianfranco Beltrami, specialist in Sports Medicine and Cardiology, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation. Enter the circle, stimulate the production of a growth factor called BDNF in the brain (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor, i.e. brain-derived neurotrophic factor). BDNF protects brain neurons and promotes connections between them. It also "reorganizes" them in the hippocampus, that structure of the brain where memory processes are located which often atrophies with age, and thus improves its more extensive connectivity to the frontal cortex. Because of this memory, concentration and all executive abilities benefit from iti.e. those of evaluation, planning, reasoning and learning.