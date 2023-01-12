The Concentration of Classic Vehicles of Santa Rosalía, which is held next Sunday, will have as a novelty this year with an exhibition of miniature vehicles that will be installed in the museum. The little ones will also be able to enjoy the children’s circuit of pedal vehicles. The concentration reaches its tenth edition this 2023.

The Councilor for Celebrations, Yolanda Castaño, accompanied by the president of the Santa Rosalía Classic Vehicles Club, Juan Ángel Galindo, and the villager, Francisco Sáez, will present the event, which will begin at 9 in the morning with a lunch for the participants It will also have a photographic point.