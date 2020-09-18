Berlin in December 2016: The SPD, the Left and the Greens sign a coalition agreement with transport policy goals: “Priority for the environmental network also means redistributing the road space in favor of public transport, cycling and walking. The coalition wants to use the street space more equitably and create even more livable streets and squares. ”A binding guideline for new city quarters provides for“ innovative mobility concepts and traffic-calmed design ”.

A “comprehensive feasibility study” is intended to examine “the introduction of a local transport tax / infrastructure charge” and “the introduction of solidarity-based pay-as-you-go financing in local public transport”. One wants to “push ahead with the expansion of the tram”. An expansion of the underground is not mentioned.

Berlin in September 2020: A climate package developed by the green-led traffic administration will initially be signed by the SPD ministries, but then cleared away by Prime Minister Michael Müller (SPD) in the Senate.

Increased parking fees – refused

Days later, the top SPD parliamentary group distributed a paper in which “the planning of city quarters in general without your own car” is rejected as well as a “BVG compulsory levy” – which is an option in the climate package; So according to the coalition agreement. And the comrades complain that “the expansion of the subway will be postponed until the day of St. Massively increased parking fees – the epitome of a fairer use of the street space – are strictly rejected.

A year before the date, the SPD opened the election campaign – with the Greens as the main opponent and their way of reorganizing traffic in Berlin as the main topic. The very first sentence signals that the comrades are out for a riot: “The times when mobility was reserved for a wealthy upper class are long gone – one should think.” Tenor: We are not doing green party politics.

Breakthroughs in terms of traffic are hardly to be expected after this show until the election. The SPD signals that it is thinking of the “little people” that it sings about so much – something the Greens, who are often fixated on cities and bicycles, do in fact occasionally raise doubts. Whether this is of any use to the SPD is another question. On the one hand, it shows that in 2016 she either negotiated badly or paid bad attention. On the other hand, it signals that it wants to adhere to the status quo of car dominance. Those who value this can, however, choose the conservative original with the CDU.

Petrol prices and BVG ticket prices are drifting apart

Admittedly, the SPD is also demanding cheaper BVG tickets. But she doesn’t say where the money should come from. And she does not mention that the gasoline price is at the level of 2005, while that for a BVG ticket is currently 40 and soon probably 50 percent higher. The resident parking vignette costs 10.20 euros per year because that corresponds to the 20 D-Mark converted 19 years ago in the monetary union.

The value of the area occupied by the car has easily increased tenfold, depending on the neighborhood. In view of the general conditions – record drought due to climate change, hundreds of thousands of noise-plagued residents, proven damage to health from fine dust and nitrogen oxides, increasingly scarce space, lack of exercise as a widespread disease, a lack of freedom for children – the most inefficient and climate-damaging means of urban transport is pretty comfortable.

At the same time, the green administration fails with an innovation such as the pop-up cycle paths due to a macabre legal logic: The hazard evidence required by the court is usually provided in the form of accidents with personal injury. The fact that potential cyclists would rather take the car than get under the wheels themselves is difficult to prove.

So if the SPD wants to do something good for the “little people”, it could help to create safe space for them outside of their homes. Theoretically, they exist – but in practice a car usually stands or drives on them.