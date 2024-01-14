«We come from far away. But I didn't want to miss it, also because I did my military service together with the new King.” Mikael Krüger, 57, comes from Thisted, a town in northern Jutland. One hour before the proclamation he is in front of the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, where Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is about to “deliver” its new King, Frederick X, to Denmark. Mikael smiles as he wears a cap with the emblem of the Royal Guard on it, where he served alongside the new King. «We came here on Friday evening and spent the weekend in Copenhagen» he begins.

Did you get your train tickets right away?

«Yes, immediately, just after the Queen announced that she would abdicate in her end-of-year speech and the information about the proclamation was released. It was clear that there would be a lot of people, as it turned out. So, to be able to come and book everything before the prices went up too much, we did everything immediately.”

Also because, she said, you know the King personally.

«I did my military service in the Royal Guard from '86 to '87, together with him. I was actually with the King. Obviously during that year you do different things, and you are only stationed in Rosenborg (one of the royal palaces, Ed.) for three months.”

And what was the King, then a prince, like?

«Well, he was a boy. Indeed, a normal boy we can say. The thing that made him particularly different from the others was that at roll calls they called us all by our surname, while he was called by his first name, “Frederik”, since he doesn't have a surname.”

It is said that he was shy at the time.

“Yes, he was, for years he was a boy who seemed unsure of himself.”

And now?

«It's obviously different. I think it was also because of the military service: in the Royal Guard the training you do is particular, hard, and it's difficult to do it if you don't gain self-confidence.”

In short, is he up to the role now?

“Absolutely yes. He has so much awareness that nothing can surprise him. On the other hand, he trained as a special elite soldier.”

Will he be a good King?

«I think he will be a great King, perhaps even greater than Queen Margaret. On the other hand, the trust that people place in him is strong right from the start.”

Yet Queen Margaret is much loved in Denmark. In this sense, doesn't the handover, Margherita's abandonment, also have a note of sadness?

“I do not think so. It would have been very different if she had died and he had taken her place like that. Instead this is more of a handover: the Queen is still here, albeit in a different role. The atmosphere we breathe is joyful, we are all happy, nothing bad has happened that led to today.”

Will the son ask his mother for advice?

“I think so. I think what happens when within a company an old manager leaves room for someone who is younger in will than him will happen.”

King Frederick has expressed himself clearly in the past on some issues, such as the environment. Do you think these causes will continue to have his support?

«Well, here the situation is more complex. As King, it will be much more difficult for him to have an opinion: I think he will want to be very careful about exaggerating, given that the role requires him to represent all citizens.”