The computer scientist David Méndez, 34, has created a page to help those affected by the alleged offer of the company Ocio Hoteles. In the picture, on a tourist visit to Ukraine before the pandemic.

David Méndez still remembers the day, the name and the place. On January 21 in the morning, he had a beer in a bar in his city, Pontevedra, and they called him from Ocio Hoteles. “Her name was Camila and we were on the phone for about 40 minutes.” At the end of the call, Méndez, 34, gave his card number and before finishing he had already been charged 250 euros for, supposedly, 40 hotel nights. “When I hung up, I already realized that this was not what it seemed,” he says. The company uses hackneyed but effective marketing strategies to get 250 euros out of clueless customers and then hides itself in legal tricks to avoid returning them. Hundreds of complaints on social networks, forums, consumer organizations and Google reviews reveal that this is a fundamental strategy for the obscure business of Ocio Hoteles, as revealed in December by EL PAÍS.

But so far they hadn’t run into anyone like Mendez. First, he managed to get the money back in about 20 days with the help of a lawyer friend, Yoel Albarracín, a partner in the Litigation department of the Zeal law firm (Valencia and Orihuela). Now, nine other people have succeeded or are about to get their money back thanks to their method. Méndez has created a page where he explains how to request a refund: https://negociohoteles.web.app/. And it has also acquired the Twitter account with the name Ocio Hoteles, which the company abandoned a few weeks ago, perhaps with the idea of ​​changing the company’s name.

Now Méndez uses the account @OcioHotels to count traps and help affected people who enter Twitter desperately to shout their complaints. He has also investigated the past and the relationships of the owners of Ocio Hoteles, the Cordero brothers. You have observed the changes in company names and obtained the report on a covid outbreak at the Ocio Hoteles office in Malaga in July. There are many emails written and many pages visited. Little has been left without lifting. Before it was more difficult, but in the age of the internet you are more likely to find someone motivated to go all the way in an investigation like this.

“Years ago I had the joke with a colleague of appearing on TV with the label HERO LOCAL”, says Méndez, with whom EL PAÍS has had several conversations by phone, chat and mail. Now that moment has come: not on TV at the moment, but in the newspaper. Why did you launch this crusade against a company that hides its trick? Ocio Hoteles offers vouchers for an astonishing discount of 40 free hotel nights for 250 euros, but it does not warn of the fine print: half board must also be contracted, which saves money. And, above all, it is not trivial to get your money back.

“I’m not going to sell it as pure altruism,” says Méndez, who has a degree in computer engineering and a degree in Advertising and is now on sabbatical between jobs. “There is a part of selfishness: you have wasted a lot of time. I want you to lose more money. It’s a double pleasure: watching them lose money and helping someone else, ”he says. There were also examples in networks of serious complaints. “Some cases made me quite angry, like someone who said that they had done it to an 82-year-old woman or when they campaigned for health workers telling them that it is as a reward for their work during the pandemic or when it is very young people, who have little money “, Explain.

After solving his case, he began to tell it and lend a hand in forums such as Forocoches, Mediavida and a WhatsApp group where a few dozen affected people meet. “Once my money was returned, I was playful,” he says. I wanted more. Since June 1, to streamline the process and disengage, it launched the page where it explains the process. It already has more than 500 visits with hardly any positioning in Google. In one week, 30% of the visits came from Malaga, the headquarters of Ocio Hoteles.

As if that were not enough, Ocio Hoteles had an ad on Google when a user searched for the name of the company: “They’ve Called You from Ocio Hoteles,” said the headline. If you clicked, it would redirect you to another Google page with a new aseptic search on OcioHotels, without pages with bad reviews. There was a clear job behind that page: to get clean Google results, many use the hyphen (“-“) to tell the search engine to remove a word like “forum” from the results, where lots of negative opinions are usually gathered. . EL PAÍS already published this information in December. Now he has transferred it to Google, which has deemed the ad illegitimate and removed it. Mendez, of course, had done a thorough analysis of the code for that ad.

For the lulz!

Méndez’s story reflects how someone with knowledge, time, determination and a little help can help solve injustices. The role of the internet in all of this is undeniable. Without a computer and a connection nothing would have been possible: “I did it for the lulz”, also says Méndez. “I did it for the laughs”, although the original English is a phrase widely used by people of his generation and older linked to a collective digital activism aimed at annoying or perverting powerful and unjust causes. Méndez has even presented himself as a candidate for jobs at Ocio Hoteles and other actions that he asks not to disclose.

Although Méndez did almost everything alone, there were times when without help he would not have been successful. “We should all have a lawyer friend,” he says. The lawyer Albarracín, who knows Méndez from his university years, has come across cases like this: “They play with ignorance and the amount of money,” he explains. “What usually happens is that these companies systematically deny your rights under any legal pretext. Consumers prefer not to hire a lawyer and the company, as it already has the money in its hand, knows that it is you who must bother to get it back. And many give up. Only the one who goes to the end gets the money back ”, he explains.

The trick of Ocio Hoteles is to defend that its 40-night voucher is a “digital product”. There are digital cases (Netflix or a video game) where the withdrawal or refund of money does not exist because the consumer may have already enjoyed the purchase. But no court would accept the Leisure Hotels voucher without enjoying such a product, Albarracín says. “The exception says that the enjoyment must have started already,” he says. What obviously has not happened in these cases.

Although not all consumers are the same, adds Albarracín. If someone knows what you’re talking about, the company usually gets rid of it by giving you the money back. That is what happened with Méndez and those who have followed the method devised by Albarracín.

“There were two tricks,” he says. First, from the tone of the messages, they saw that there was someone behind with legal knowledge who “dismantled their excuses.” And the second, we use an alternative that has worked in other cases and does not depend on the will of the company: the bank. Banks have a European Union regulation that allows them to claim card payments that have not been taken. “I told David to go to the bank and explain that the service had not been provided and they would refund the money. The bank transfers the claim to the company, which must show that the service has already started ”, says Albarracín.

The company then returned the money when they saw that David was going to get to the bottom of the matter, had a lawyer who advised him and had started the banking channel. On the same day that the company returned the money, the bank also made a payment, which was then logically recovered. In case those two routes were not very profitable, Méndez had already started a process of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) to find out what data they had about him.

The idea is to be a bore, which not everyone can or knows how to do. “In the affected groups on platforms such as WhatsApp there are usually company moles,” says Albarracín. “There they see who the leaders are and they solve their cases to get them out of the way,” he adds. It is doubtful that it is what has happened in this case, but what is certain is that the company did not have all the gale of actions that Méndez has been taking to annoy its business model: “The website did not fit into their plans ”, Says Albarracín. “They thought they were going to pay him back, period, not that David was reckless and vigilante. It is not the usual ”, he adds. Leisure Hotels ran into the wrong person, a local hero.

Perhaps some reader wonders why someone as apparently clever as Méndez could fall for such a trick. The computer scientist has the answer ready: nobody is immune to his biases. Ocio Hoteles’ strategy is based on known but insurmountable human weaknesses: “You can cross Spain jumping from idiot to idiot, but having fallen into one of these is not a sufficient or necessary condition to be so,” says Méndez. “That people understand that it is normal to bite into these things, and that is why they abound, and that, in fact, there is a whole branch of evidence-based psychology that explains why they continue to work.” If Ocio Hoteles changes its name or another company inherits its knowledge, there will be Spaniards to fall into these traps.

