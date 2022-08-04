The City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz has awarded the comprehensive reform works of the Francisco Fernández Torralba sports complex worth 590,000 euros to the company Limonta Sport. The project consists of the total renovation of the artificial turf of the soccer field, installing a state-of-the-art one with an elastic base projected ‘in situ’. It should be noted that this system is the most recommended, since it produces beneficial effects for the development of the muscular and skeletal system of boys and girls in the growth phase, while reducing the risk of injury and facilitating optimal conditions for sports performance. or the spectacular nature of the game.

On the other hand, the renovation of the sports complex also includes the replacement of the tartan of the athletics track, the improvement of the jumping areas and the creation of a new space for shot put, which will allow this facility to hold federated competitions. In addition, among the changes introduced by the winning company, are the improvement of the irrigation network with emerging cannons, as well as the installation of lateral networks, benches and goals. The works will start this month and have a completion time of just over a month and a half.