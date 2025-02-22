What results has the integral law against gender violence that has just turned twenty in Spain? The norm, called Organic Law 1/2004, of December 28, on Integral Protection Measures against Gender Violence, caused the controversy … In Spain when it was presented by the Socialists but finally achieved the unanimous support of all groups.

It was a new regulation that was considered a pioneer in Europe and that supposed A change in the fight against sexist violence. Because It meant the implementation of the courts specialized in violence over women and a special government delegation against violence over women, creating an integral system based on three pillars: the prevention, protection and recovery of the victim and the persecution of the crime.

However, that law has not avoided that deaths from sexist violence in Andalusia continue to occur. If statistics are seen during these Two decades have died in the autonomous community more than 250 women. They have done it between 2004 (when the standard entered into force) and 2024 (this year would have to be added).

They have been hard years in which the curve of gender violence has been oscillating with ups and downs. For example, in 2004, 19 women died as a result of these crimes. A figure far higher than 10 of last year but reflects constant oscillations in crimes. You could say that there were very bad years, such as 2023, in which 16 women and others less bad such as 2022 were killed when 9 or 2016 died with 5 victims.

Vicaria violence

To these figures you have to add others that do not make themselves so that they are counted. They are those of the so -called “vicaria violence.” That is, the children of battered women who are killed by the aggressors.

This 2024 the number of minors killed by their parents or couples of their mothers has risen to three. In March two sisters of 2 and 4 years were killed in Alboloduy (Almería) and in November a 2 -year -old boy in Linares (Jaén). Since 2013, the number of victims of vicarious violence in the community amounts to 11.

There are also other curious data. And despite the existence of resources and the constant campaigns carried out by governments, there are still many women who still do not report. Last year, in 2024, 90 percent of fatalities had not denounced the aggressor. It is a trend that is reproduced throughout the country since of the 47 women who died, there was prior complaint in less than 30% of cases.

In fact, the Junta de Andalucía through its Minister of Social Inclusion, Loles López, emphasized a few weeks ago in the importance of denouncing these cases to activate the resources of attention available to women and their daughters and sons.

As for the last statistics, in 70 percent of cases there was a coexistence of the couple at the time of murder, that is, the victim continued to live with his aggressor. And there were no previous complaints in nine of the 10 homicides. Regarding age, eight women were between 40 and 60 years old, that is, 80% of the total. In addition, there was a 20 -year -old girl and another 76.

As for the nationality of the victims, SEIS were Spanish and four of other nationalities. Nine of the 10 women had sons and daughters and their homicides have left Seven orphan minors.

Also, in 40 percent of cases of sexist violence The aggressor committed suicide after the murder, In another 30 percent there was suicide attempt that concluded with the arrest of the suspect and another 30 percent was arrested. 70 percent of the aggressors were Spanish And 30 percent of foreign origin was also between 50-60 years.

In Andalusia you can ask for help through the Telephone of the Andalusian Institute of Women 900 20099, the Network of Municipal Information Centers for Women, the 112 Emergency Service in addition to the Security Forces and the Courts of Justice. Since 2023 Andalusia has An economic benefit of 5,000 euros per year For daughters and sons whose mothers have been killed by their partners or ex -partners.