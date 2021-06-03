The national government promulgated this Thursday Law 27621 for the implementation of comprehensive environmental education in Argentina, an initiative promoted by the Executive with which it seeks to raise awareness of environmental problems from a perspective more egalitarian and transversal.

The regulation, which was approved on May 14 by the Senate, was made official when it was published this Thursday in the Official Gazette. It is highlighted in its first article that the law aims to “establish the right to comprehensive environmental education as a national public policy“.

As explained in the regulations, it is a permanent educational process with specific and transversal thematic contents, whose general purpose is the formation of an environmental conscience, to which “they articulate and promote integral educational processes oriented to the construction of a rationality , in which different knowledge, know-how, values ​​and practices come together and contribute to citizen training and the exercise of the right to a healthy, dignified and diverse environment “.

It also lists the principles of comprehensive environmental education, including the interpretive and holistic approach; the respect and value of biodiversity; equity; Gender equality; and the recognition of cultural diversity, the rescue and preservation of the cultures of indigenous peoples.

Citizen participation and training is also foreseen; Y the care of the natural heritage and cultural; environmental problems and socio-historical processes; Education in values; critical and innovative thinking; and the citizen’s exercise of the right to a healthy environment.

The law creates the National Strategy for Comprehensive Environmental Education (ENEAI), which will be in charge of the Ministries of Environment and Sustainable Development and Education in coordination with the Federal Council of the Environment (COFEMA) and the Federal Council of Education (CFE) .

Among other things, the ENEAI it must generate and manage the mechanisms that facilitate compliance with the 2030 Agenda with its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG); promote the training of national, provincial and municipal officials; and develop, publish and distribute official and free environmental education materials.

As established by law, each jurisdiction will provide the modality of implementation in the educational agenda of at least one day or space for institutional improvement dedicated to environmental education and will give due dissemination on the activity and its participants, as well as deliver the corresponding mentions for participation.

To all this, the installation of an Executive Coordination of the National Strategy for Comprehensive Environmental Education (CENEAI), which will define the guidelines, themes, priorities and resources for compliance with the ENEAI, with the advice of an advisory council that will have representatives from all sectors.

It is established that on the occasion of being celebrated on June 5 of each year the World Environment Day, each jurisdiction must promote a community action in which the “Intergenerational Environmental Commitment” is promoted, in which people have the opportunity to establish a pact of responsibility with the environment and successive generations.

