INMA RUIZ Lorca Friday, 21 October 2022, 09:55



The comprehensive renovation of Calle Ingeniero Juan Escofet in the Lorca neighborhood of San Cristóbal, which had been dropped from the regional plans for urban regeneration after the earthquakes, will cost almost 200,000 euros to the Lorca City Council and will last for three months. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, and the councilors Isidro Abellán (PSOE) and Pedro Sosa (IU) yesterday supervised the start of the works, which have already included the demolition of the pavement to build a storm collector, which will connect with the collector general of the road of Caravaca.

Water dams and leaks into houses during rainy episodes have been recurring problems for residents for years up to now and, to solve this, two scuppers will be installed and the waterproofing of the joint between the sidewalks and the wall of the streets is planned. facades, details the mayor. The underground pipes will be renovated, the aerial wiring will be eliminated, new LED lights anchored to the facades will be installed and new roads and sidewalks will be built.

Mateos details that priority will be given to pedestrians on this road, so vehicles will only be allowed to circulate at a maximum of 10 kilometers per hour and parking will be authorized in the marked areas.

This project is part of the works package that will be financed with the budget modification approved in June. Of the planned actions, 80% are already underway, confirms the mayor, given that they must be completed before December 31. Among those that are underway, he cites those on Avenida de Portugal, which began this week, as well as those on Calle Corredera. Also in process are those of Mundo Nuevo and those of Santa Rosa Street and those of Juan XXIII and adjacent streets will begin soon, in the neighborhood of El Carmen.

Regarding the arrangement of Portijico street, also in San Cristóbal, Mateos explains that the City Council plans to undertake the work next year, because, “due to its size”, it would not have had time to complete it before December 31. The project is finished, he assures.

As explained, the Department of Urban Planning is working on emergency works for the consolidation of the hills of the high neighborhoods, with an investment of 300,000 euros to eliminate the risk of landslides. There are eight projects underway, including Cabezo Marines, next to Calle Ingeniero Juan Escofet. He affirms that the areas in which, according to the technicians, there was a greater risk of landslides, landslides or water seepage into the houses near those headlands due to runoff, have been prioritized. In each case, the technical solution to be applied is being different.