She is not known for her smiles. Not for being emotional. She is calm under pressure, and maintains her cool and composure. She has won it all, and more. She seems unmoved by hers two women’s Eurocups of hers or despite having been selected three times as FIFA’s best women’s coach. But there is something that she misses, maybe not for long: the World Cup. Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, 53 years old) was carried away when she managed to get England into the final on Sunday. “Am I in a fairy tale or something?” she told the BBC after beating Australia. She thus reached her second final; the first she played and lost to the Netherlands. She is the first female or male coach to lead two nations to a World Cup final. And who knows if she will also become the first woman to coach a men’s national team. Her name is running to lead the English men’s team. And even FA chief executive Mark Bullingham steps in: “Should Southgate decide to leave, we’ll pick the best person for the job, regardless of his gender,” she declared. And he added: “Sarina could do whatever she wanted in soccer. If she at some point in the future decides that she wants to switch to men’s soccer, it will be an interesting conversation, but it is her decision.”

Behind round glasses and a pristine Americana hides the architect of the England women’s team, who is now being tested by the men’s absolutes, as well as that of the USA. Wiegman is a professor of tactics. A quick mind that does not rest. Tough, but outspoken, she is clear with her decisions and her communication with the team. And she will no longer settle for second place. She achieved Euro 2017 with her home country of the Netherlands, and two years later she guided the Dutch to the World Cup final. But the United States stopped it. A new challenge was imposed: getting England to be crowned in Europe. And so she did it. Then she began to envision a bigger milestone: “We just want to win the final,” she explained after beating Australia on Wednesday.

Approachable but demanding, Weigman always has solutions. Without yelling, or losing your temper. Her role as her instructor stems from her work as a physical education teacher at Segbroek College in The Hague (The Netherlands). And her meticulousness is likely, too.

Soccer came long before. At the age of six, Wiegman made a men’s team, cutting his hair short so he could mix in with his twin brother’s games. His vision changed when he traveled to play in the US, where he discovered a country where women’s teams had gained ground.

When he returned to The Hague, nothing had changed. She felt frustrated. She found a job as a teacher and continued to play, in the 1980s and 1990s, as a midfielder. She played more than 100 matches for the Dutch national team. In 2003 she hung up her boots, and only three years later she would occupy her first bench as a coach. She never liked being the center of attention. But she has had to get used to it. Especially when she had to take charge of the Dutch team in 2017, the year in which the country hosted the celebration of the women’s Eurocup. “Enjoy and have fun.” These are some of the usual words in her speech. In the concentration prior to that Euro Cup, Wiegman showed the squad an empty photo frame and told them that in a few months she would have a photo of them with the trophy. So it was. She didn’t have the same luck at the 2019 World Cup, which she lost in the final against giants USA.

Four years later he would also achieve the complicity of England, with whom he has played 20 games: 18 wins and two draws. And he won the Eurocup again in 2022. “I’ve had my first beer in years,” he said after the final. He dedicated the title to his sister, who died shortly before. The loss of her changed her. The woman who years ago could not relax even when she was with her family, she began to enjoy herself, she discovered yoga, meditation, she freed herself from it.

Although in this World Cup she has had to roll up her sleeves to make the list due to the lack of some important players, Weigman has done it again. He started by ensuring media rest for his team before the competition, and then managed to create a “home away from home” in Australia. English women are free to leave the hotel. Even to play table tennis or a PlayStation that they have in the hotel. Their players are clear about the impact of the coach. Everything is in the mentality, confidence and union that has been transmitted to them. Sarina was unmoved by the roar of Sam Kerr and the booing of 75,000 Australian fans in the semi-final. They equalized the game and got into the final.

Wiegman will show a cool head again tomorrow. He will have to keep calm again before the noise of Spain. And perhaps, whether he wins or loses, he will take off his glasses and the more emotional Sarina will emerge. Meanwhile, the US and England men’s teams are fighting to have her as their coach. It could be the first time a woman has led a men’s team. For Wiegman, nothing is impossible.

