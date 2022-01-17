Russian Ice Hockey Federation Twitter announced the expanded composition of the national team to prepare for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

In total, the team included 36 hockey players. “We are studying and getting ready to cheer for ours!” – wrote in the press service of the Russian national team.

The Beijing Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February. The Russian national ice hockey team in the group stage will play with Switzerland on February 9, with Denmark on February 11 and with the Czech Republic on February 12.