The Russian Football Union (RFU) at its website announced the composition of the Russian national team for the selection matches for the 2022 World Cup.

The list includes 27 players.

Goalkeepers: Anton Shunin, Soslan Dzhanaev, Yuri Dupin.

Defenders: Georgy Dzhikia, Yuri Zhirkov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Alexander Zhirov, Fedor Kudryashov, Roman Neustadter, Ilya Samoshnikov, Andrey Semenov, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandez.

Midfielders: Ilzat Akhmetov, Alexander Golovin, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Roman Zobnin, Alexey Ionov, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrey Mostovoy, Magomed Ozdoev, Reziuan Mirzov, Alexey Miranchuk, Daniil Fomin.

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Anton Zabolotny, Alexander Sobolev.

The Russians in Group H will face Croatia, Malta, Slovenia, Slovakia and Cyprus. The winner of the group will receive a direct ticket to the world championship. The second-placed team will have a chance to compete for the right to play at the World Cup in the playoffs. On March 24, the Russian national team is to play the first qualifying match against Malta.