The Complutense University separated from the classes after opening an investigation by sexual harassment

The Complutense University has decided to remove from teaching the co -founder of Podemos and professor of the Faculty of Political Science, Juan Carlos Monedero, until again notice after opening an investigation for alleged sexual harassment of a student.

Juan Carlos Monedero, the last fallen of the founding team of Podemos

In a statement, the faculty itself details that it adopts this measure in the face of the “logical concern between students” of the Campus, formally expressed by the delegation of students to the Dean of this Dean.

For all these reasons, he has decided that Monedero will not teach the ‘contemporary political theory’ classes in the double degree of law and political sciences and ‘theory and practice of democracies’ in the degree of international relations until new notice.

The Complutense said on the 20th that he has opened “a confidential reserved information file for a student complaint.” As this wording could know, the complaint occurred under the protection of the protocol of action against sexual harassment and/or sexist that the university has. Juan Carlos Monedero is a professor at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the UCM since 1992.

The student raised the case a few weeks ago, but the complaint has recently been formalized in accordance with the establishment of the Complutense protocol. The University approved this document to set the procedure to follow if there is a complaint and also the possible sanctions.