Friday, February 21, 2025
The Complutense University investigates Juan Carlos Monedero for the official complaint of a student

February 20, 2025
The Complutense University investigates Juan Carlos Monedero for the official complaint of a student
The Complutense University of Madrid investigates Juan Carlos Monedero for the official complaint of a student, as the country advanced and has confirmed eldiario.es. The Complutense says that she has opened “a confidential reserved information file for a complaint of a student.” As this writing has been able to know, the complaint has occurred under the protocol of action against sexual and/or sexist harassment that the university has. Juan Carlos Monedero is a professor at the Faculty of Political Sciences of the UCM since 1992.

