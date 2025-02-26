02/26/2025



Juan Carlos Monedero will stop teaching at the Complutense University «Until again notice», since the University has formalized by a statement the replacement for its decline. After knowing the existence of complaints against him in the university and in other areas, for alleged cases of sexual harassment, the deanery of the Faculty of Political Science and Sociology has published an official statement in which he explains that «Professor Juan Carlos Monedero He will not impart the classes until further notice ».

It points out the statement of the statement that, “given the logical concern between the students of our faculty, formally expressed by the delegation of students to this Dean, and transferred by our part to the Rector of the Complutense University of Madrid”, the Deanery reports that Cardero «will not impart the ‘contemporary political theory’ classes in the double degree of law and political sciences and ‘theory and practice of democracies’ in the degree of International relations until new warning ».

From the Faculty they expand the information pointing out that “work is being done so that these subjects are given from next week by a substitute person, and so that academic activity in these groups can be carried out normally in the coming weeks.” In any case, they point out, the groups of these subjects will be duly informed of this situation, and “shortly” the assignment of the person in charge of the replacement will occur.

Likewise, mention is made to a previous statement in which it was already indicated that “the opening of a confidential reserved information file for a complaint before the UCM equality unit requires the absolute confidentiality by this faculty. The resolution of this file is legal competence and responsibility of the UCM rector, and not of this faculty, ”they report.









And although they recognize that «this is a situation that generates great restlessness, the community of the Faculty of Political Science and Sociology (Deanato, Student, Cloister, personal and collective of feminist support and in front of sexist violence) is reaffirmed in the commitment in the commitment and the unity to generate a safe academic coexistence environment, free of sexist violence and that guarantees equal opportunities ».

Although in the statement the loss of Professor Monedero is not mentioned, Fuentes de la Complutense clarified that what was done was to replace him with the decline, something that was independent of the result of the research that is carried out on the teacher. Being low, Monedero continues to receive his salary like any other worker in this situation.