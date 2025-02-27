The Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) announced on Wednesday, “given the logical concern between students”, which the founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero will stop teaching “until new notice” coinciding with a period of low. The decision to separate the teacher takes place while the file opened for a student for alleged sexual harassment is resolved.

In a statement, the Faculty of Political Science of the Complutense refers that Monedero will not impart the subjects of contemporary political theory, in the double degree of law and political science, and theory and practice of democracies, in international relations “until further notice”.

Center sources have explained to Europa Press that this decision does not respond to the open research process after receiving a complaint for alleged sexual harassment by a student, who follows its course from the service inspection department. Thus, they report that because It is of work leave, He has chosen to hire a substitute for his subjects temporarily.

In this sense, after the statement of the Complutense, Monedero has denied that it has been suspended. “Continue with lies. The Complutense has not suspended me from classes,” he shared in a message on social networks. “I have a work decline, as the page of my Faculty of Political Science and Sociology puts,” he defended.

From the Faculty they indicate that we are working so that the pupping subjects “are taught from next week By a substitute personand so that academic activity in these groups can be developed normally in the coming weeks. “

Last week, coinciding with the news that Podemos had departed from all acts and responsibilities to Cardero in 2023 after receiving several complaints of sexual harassment, the UCM recognized that there was Ongoing a reserved information that concerns pursewithin a process he described as confidential.

The political science statement confirms the opening of said Reserved Information File. “The resolution of this file is legal competence and responsibility of the Rectorate of the UCM, and not of this faculty,” said the center, making clear that the resolution of the investigation falls to the department that the rector Joaquín Goyache commands.





The faculty admits that although all the controversy that surrounds purse generates a “Great restlessness”, The Community of the Faculty of Political Science (Deanato, Student, Cloister, Personal and Collectives of Feminist Support and in the face of sexist violence) is reaffirmed in the “commitment and unity to generate a safe academic coexistence environment, free of sexist violence and that guarantees equal opportunities.”